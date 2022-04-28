×
Create
Notifications

Where are Ron and Dan Lafferty now? Whereabouts explored as Hulu's 'Under the Banner of Heaven' releases

Ron Lafferty escorted out of the Utah County Court House by Utah County Sheriff Deputies( Image Courtesy Getty)
Ron Lafferty escorted out of the Utah County Court House by Utah County Sheriff Deputies( Image Courtesy Getty)
Oviya Priyadharshini
Oviya Priyadharshini
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified Apr 28, 2022 09:37 PM IST
Feature

Hulu's Under the Banner will explore the criminal cases of Ron and Dan Lafferty, and how they murdered their sister-in-law Brenda and her infant child.

The first two episodes of Under the Banner of Heaven, starring Andrew Garfield as Detective Jeb Pyre, will premiere on FX on Thursday, April 28. Throughout the series, Pyre (a member of the church himself) will investigate the real-life murders of Lafferty and her child while dealing with his own faith crisis.

Daisy Edgar-Jones plays Brenda, and Sam Worthington plays her brother-in-law and murderer, Ron. Under the Banner of Heaven, like many other series, veers between reality and Hollywood.

On July 24, 1984, Brenda Lafferty was found dead by her husband on the floor of her home with her throat slit after being suffocated by a vacuum cord. Brenda Lafferty's 15-month-old daughter, Erica, was discovered in her cot with identical death wounds in the neighboring nursery.

When news of the murder of Brenda Lafferty and her infant child broke in 1984, it put the Mormon community in an awkward position. The crimes were committed by two men, Ron and Dan Lafferty. Ron claimed that God told him to kill Brenda and her child.

This disturbing, yet engrossing, story has made its way to television nearly forty years later.

Where are Ron and Dan Lafferty now?

youtube-cover

After Ron and Dan Lafferty were arrested in Nevada for Brenda's murder in 1984, both were convicted of the crime. The trial of Dan Lafferty took place in January 1985, and the murderer chose to represent himself in court.

Dan, who initially claimed responsibility for both deaths, was found guilty of two charges of first-degree murder and a number of other felonies, and he was sentenced to two life sentences in prison. Dan Lafferty is still alive and serving his term in Utah's state prison.

youtube-cover

Before his own hearing in April 1985, Ron Lafferty tried to commit suicide in jail, an attempt which resulted in physical and mental injuries that landed him in Utah State Hospital. He was found competent to stand trial after several months and was convicted and sentenced to death.

Ron attempted multiple appeals after 1985, with his competency being "restored" in 1996, when he was tried, convicted, and sentenced to death once more. Ron then spent another 20 years on death row, awaiting execution, before passing away from natural causes in 2019.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी