Upgraded: Full list of cast in the movie

Amazon Prime Video released the much-anticipated romantic comedy Upgraded on February 9, 2024. Directed by Carlson Young, the film stars Camila Mendes, Archie Renaux, Thomas Kretschmann, Grégory Montel, Lena Olin, and Marisa Tomei.

The story revolves around Ana, an ambitious intern who dreams of having a successful career in the art world. Her ultimate goal is to impress her demanding boss, Claire. However, during a work trip, an unexpected turn of events takes place when Ana is upgraded to first class. While on the flight, she meets the handsome Will, who mistakenly believes that Ana is her boss, Claire.

To keep up appearances, Ana tells a lie that sets off a chain of events, including romance and newfound opportunities. However, as time passes, Ana's fabricated story becomes increasingly precarious and threatens to unravel.

Upgraded: Full list of cast members

1) Camila Mendes As Ana

Camila Mendes plays the lead in the romantic comedy Upgraded as Ana Santos.

Ana, aspiring to run an art gallery, faces the harsh reality of making ends meet as an intern at an auction house. Her fortunes seem to turn when she's invited on a work trip to London, representing the auction house.

Mendes gained recognition for her breakout role as Veronica Lodge in The CW's Riverdale. Apart from her role in Upgraded, she has appeared in projects like Palm Springs and Do Revenge.

2) Archie Renaux As William

Archie Renaux takes on the role of William Delaroche.

William shares a serendipitous connection with Ana during a chance encounter in the first-class lounge, leading to a romance complicated by Ana's lies about her identity.

Renaux is renowned for his portrayal of Malyen "Mal" Oretsev in Netflix's Shadow and Bone, Voyagers, Morbius, and The Other Zoey.

3) Marisa Tomei As Claire

Tomei plays Claire, a no-nonsense boss who demands excellence from her employees. Her work inadvertently sets the stage for the comedic chaos that unfolds when Ana assumes her identity during a work trip in the film.

Marisa Tomei soared to fame as Mona Lisa Vito in My Cousin Vinny, earning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 1992.

4) Lena Olin As Catherine

Olin embodies the character of Catherine Delaroche, William's mother.

She forms an immediate connection with Ana when she picks up her son at the airport and offers her a ride to the hotel.

Olin's breakthrough came with her role as Sabina in The Unbearable Lightness of Being, earning her a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

5) Anthony Head As Julian Marx

In the series, Julian Marx is a renowned artist who fakes his death. He's also a close friend of Catherine's and when he meets Ana at one of Catherine's gatherings, it adds an intriguing twist to the storyline.

Head's notable roles include Rupert Giles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the Prime Minister in Little Britain, and Uther Pendragon in Merlin.

6) Thomas Kretschmann as Arnold Grant

Thomas Kretschmann takes on the role of Arnold Grant in Upgraded. Arnold Grant collaborates with Claire on a significant auction deal in the romantic comedy.

He is recognized for his contributions to acclaimed films such as Stalingrad, King Kong, Valkyrie, A Taxi Driver, and Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Additional Cast

Below are the additional cast in Upgraded

Grégory Montel as Gerard Abel

Rachel Matthews As Suzette

Aimee Carrero as Vivian

Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Amy

What platform is Upgraded on?

Upgraded was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 9, 2024.

Its official synopsis on IMDb reads:

"When Ana is upgraded to first class on a work trip, she meets handsome Will, who mistakes Ana for her boss, Claire. A white lie then sets off a glamorous chain of events, romance and opportunity, until her fib threatens to surface."

Upgraded ensures the rom-com genre is back with a fresh and entertaining flair.