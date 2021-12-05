×
"Oh look, it’s Y’all Qaeda": Kentucky congressman Thomas Massie's disturbing Christmas family photo leaves Twitter enraged

US Congressman Thomas Massie's controversial family Christmas photo (Image via RepThomasMassie/ Twitter)
Abhirup Sengupta
ANALYST
Modified Dec 05, 2021 10:08 PM IST
Feature

On December 4, US congressman from Kentucky, Thomas Massie, shared a Christmas card photo featuring himself and his family on Twitter. The picture showcased him, his wife, and their five children posing with assault rifles in front of a Christmas tree.

The Republican congressman Thomas Massie also wrote in the caption,

“Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, please bring ammo.”
Merry Christmas! 🎄 ps. Santa, please bring ammo. 🎁 https://t.co/NVawULhCNr

Several people deemed the photo insensitive and pointed out that it promoted the wrong message just days after the Michigan school shooting. The massacre caused the demise of four students and injured eight others, including a teacher. The victims were under eighteen, ranging from 14 and 17.

Here’s how people reacted to the ‘insensitive’ photo posted by Kentucky congressman Thomas Massie

Soon after the picture was posted, the reply section was filled with people condemning the photo, evidently supporting gun ownership. Several comments pointed out the inconsiderateness of the snap after the USA has been plagued with recent school shootings and other instances of gun violence.

@RepThomasMassie Alexa, show me everything that's wrong with America in one photo
@RepThomasMassie I’m pretty sure that’s what Ethan Crumbly said. Maybe you should talk to the parents of these murdered children and the victims who survived to see if they think this is cute.Tate Myre, 16Madisyn Baldwin, 17Hana St Juliana, 14Justin Shilling, 17
@RepThomasMassie What exactly is the point of this? How do you not understand how disturbing this is? We’re mourning the deaths of 4 precious kids who went to school only to be murdered by a classmate in yet another School Massacre & you post this?
@paulaptlb @RepThomasMassie They’ve been so worried about the Christ in Christmas, they forgot about the Christ in Christian.
@RepThomasMassie Dear World…Tom Massie does NOT represent most Americans!! https://t.co/fDG21Q0IZe
@RepThomasMassie Here’s a photo. It’s my home town in mourning. I live in Oxford Michigan. https://t.co/wiV82NSTIK
@pecriel @RepThomasMassie Pauline, there are many more of us than there are of Massie. I hope you find some comfort in that.
@RepThomasMassie I’ve fixed that for you. You’re welcome. https://t.co/FAvGk1A9BU
@RepThomasMassie What are you all so afraid of?
@BryanDechart @RepThomasMassie https://t.co/GvTsiSfZvF

Renowned gun violence activist Fred Guttenberg shared his daughter Jaime’s photo alongside her grave in the reply. In Florida, Jaime Guttenberg was 14-year-old when she was killed during the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on February 14, 2018.

@RepThomasMassie .@RepThomasMassie, since we are sharing family photos, here are mine. One is the last photo that I ever took of Jaime, the other is where she is buried because of the Parkland school shooting.The Michigan school shooter and his family used to take photos like yours as well. https://t.co/MsQWneJXAp

Fred Guttenberg also drew comparisons between the type of photos posted by Thomas Massie and the photos posted by the Michigan school shooter’s family. He wrote,

“@RepThomasMassie , since we are sharing family photos, here are mine. One is the last photo that I ever took of Jaime, the other is where she is buried because of the Parkland school shooting.”

Similarly, Arizona native Bruce Petillo shared the picture of his late 15-year-old son, Christian, who was killed in an incident of gun violence. Christian was murdered on September 5, 2021, in Gilbert, Arizona.

@RepThomasMassie @RepThomasMassie, this is my son Christian, who was killed by a gun on 9/5/21. Perhaps you can reflect on the meaning of the Christmas season and find empathy in your heart for families like mine that will have an empty place in our Christmas photo due to senseless gun violence. https://t.co/wxlu475mHU

Bruce wrote,

“@RepThomasMassie, this is my son Christian, who was killed by a gun on 9/5/21. Perhaps you can reflect on the meaning of the Christmas season and find empathy in your heart for families like mine that will have an empty place in our Christmas photo due to senseless gun violence.”
@RepThomasMassie Thomas Massie’s family Xmas card looks familiar for some reason… 🤔 https://t.co/ecP5DASqqe
@RepThomasMassie Oh look, it’s Y’all Qaeda

Meanwhile, a few other replies also drew a comparison between Thomas Massie’s family photo and the pictures of terrorist organizations.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
