“A National security disaster”: Internet reacts to reports of Elon Musk’s use of illegal drugs, sparking concerns among Tesla, SpaceX board members

A Wall Street Journal article published on Saturday, January 6, 2024, revealed that Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk has got board members and executives of his companies concerned about his usage of drugs. The article alleged that Musk engaged in the use of cocaine, LSD, ecstasy, and magic mushrooms when he was partying in a plethora of locations around the globe.

Although the Wall Street Journal article is based on eyewitness accounts, Musk's spokesperson, Alex Spiro, stated that Musk had always been regularly drug tested. In the wake of the article, netizens criticized Musk's behavior, attributing it to the alleged drug use. On the other hand, a few others argued that the article was trying to take down Musk and supported the X (formerly known as Twitter) owner.

Netizens remain split when it comes to Elon Musk's alleged drug use

The Wall Street Journal published an article on Elon Musk, alleging that the board members of his companies were worried about his use of illegal drugs. The article, which read more like a hit piece than an exposé, used alleged eyewitness accounts of Musk's indulgences to claim that he was using a plethora of illegal drugs like LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, mushrooms, and ketamine.

Specifically, the article claimed Elon Musk took a lot of acid blots during a 2018 party in Los Angeles, consumed magic mushrooms at a Mexican party the following year, and did ketamine at a Miami house party alongside his brother, the South African restaurateur and chef, Kimbal Musk, back in 2021. Kimbal is the owner of The Kitchen Restaurant Group.

The article also states that he's also taken drugs with Space X board member Steve Jurvetson. It also detailed a 2017 incident when Musk, while speaking in front of Space X employees, started slurring his words and making no sense, which was described by eyewitnesses as "cringeworthy." "People close to Musk" allegedly said that his "ongoing" usage was concerning for his health and his business.

Additionally, the article talked about how Musk's usage can implicate the billion-dollar government contracts with SpaceX due to a possible violation of federal policies. It could also possibly risk his $1 trillion investor-held assets. It also highlighted the trouble Musk got into with NASA for smoking weed while on Joe Rogan's podcast.

Netizens were split when it came to what to think about Elon Musk. Some felt the article was right and that it explained his "lack of judgment." Some simply trolled the billionaire, while others claimed he should be fired. Another set of people believed that the article was a blatant hit piece and a "leftist" ploy, which made them like him even more. Here are a few X reactions to the news:

Elon Musk's well-documented outbursts at employees and often erratic behavior were also pointed out in the article. It should also be noted that Musk has talked about his ardent lack of sleep and stress due to managing multiple companies. He also confirmed earlier that he was diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome and bipolar disorder, along with having a Ketamine prescription for depression.