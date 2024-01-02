"All the way out in space": Fans ecstatic as NASA picks 3 space-themed BTS songs including RM's ‘Moonchild’ for their 2024 Voyage

BTS is making headlines as three of their space-themed songs by the septet have been picked up by NASA for their 2024 Voyage Moon Tunes playlist. Songs like Mikrokosmos from Map of the Soul: Persona and 134340 from Love Yourself: Tear have been chosen as one of the three K-pop songs to be played during NASA’s 2024 Voyage to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11.

In addition to group tracks, RM’s solo song Moonchild from his popular mixtape "mono." has also been chosen as one of the K-pop songs for the Moon Tunes playlist. As the news made it to social media, fans celebrated this moment as all three songs held a special place in their hearts. Known for their consoling and emotional lyrics, millions of fans worldwide resonate with the K-pop boy band’s music.

Fans expressed their pride in the group as they shared their thoughts on the X (formerly known as Twitter). A user said, “All the way out in space.”

“ALIENS NEED THE COMFORT OF MOONCHILD TOO”: Fans react as three BTS’ songs with RM's Moonchild picked by NASA for their 2024 Voyage for the Moon Tunes playlist

On January 2, NASA shared the playlist for their space journey, which included three BTS songs. NASA is all set for its next journey to the moon. They revealed their Moon Tunes playlist with BTS’ Mikrokosmos and 134340, along with RM's solo song Moonchild, for the 2024 Voyage a three-day long journey.

With this memorable moment, Kim Nam-joon aka RM, has become the first K-pop solo act to have a song featured on NASA's Moon Tune playlist. As these space-themed songs, Mikrokosmos and Moonchild, touch on topics like self-esteem and self-love, it has deeply resonated with fans and listeners.

The song 134340, popular among fans, penned by RM, Suga, and J-Hope, is a song that tells the tale of the now-dwarf planet Pluto, an interesting comparison of love and separation. Fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts on NASA's playlist. While some fans were amused and shared some hilarious memes.

Here are some reactions:

BTS’ enlistment

On December 11, Kim Nam-joon enlisted in the military along with his fellow group member V aka Kim Tae-hyung. Following the two members, Jimin and Jungkook also began their basic military training together under the buddy system on December 12.

Suga began his service in the public service sector on September 22 after concluding his first solo concert tour, D-Day, in August. Meanwhile, Jin, the eldest member of the septet, will be discharged from his duties a day before BTS’ 11th debut anniversary on June 12, and J-Hope will also be discharged on October 17.