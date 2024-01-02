2023 certainly hasn't been an easy year for fans of third-generation K-pop idols. A lot of male groups are on temporary breaks because of the members enlisting in the military. However, 2024 brings the positive news that many of those who went in 2022 and early 2023 will be returning from their mandatory services.

The duration of service varies from 18-21 months, depending on type of service (military or public) they go for (Navy and Air Force service is for 21 months, while Army and Marine corps is for 18).

Apart from BTS members Jin and j-hope, MONSTA X's Minhyuk, and WINNER's Mino and Seungyeon are all set to make their triumphant return to the Korean music industry.

GOT7's JAY B, SF9's Jaeyoon, and more K-pop idols that will return in 2024 after their mandatory military entlistment

1) BTS' Jin

Leading the way for the rest of the band to enlist this year, BTS' oldest member started his military service on December 13, 2022, soon after celebrating his 30th birthday. The K-pop idol was promoted to Corporal in July this year and has been a constant source of comfort, in his trademark humorous manner, for his dongsaengs from the superstar group.

All set to return on June 12, 2024, Jin promised fans that he would make sure to show up for the group's 11th-anniversary celebrations as he was not there in 2023.

There are rumors that he will release his solo album next year, and fans cannot wait for the singer to showcase his charm again.

2) BTS' j-hope

On April 17, 2023, j-hope became the second member of BTS to enlist in the military after Jin. He was the first BTS member to release a solo album, Jack in the Box, in 2022. He took on several challenges as a solo artist, including a record-breaking stint at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

The Arson K-pop idol will return in the second half of the year, with his tentative date being October 17, 2024.

3) MONSTA X's Minhyuk

While MONSTA X's leader Shownu wrapped up his military service this year, fans had to send off Minhyuk, Kihyun, Joohoney, and Hyungwon for their enlistment. Minhyuk started his service on April 4, 2023, and is currently part of the military band as many musicians tend to be.

He has hosted shows across genres and channels multiple times, The idol will reportedly come back towards the end of September or early October 2024.

4) WONHO (formerly of MONSTA X)

Former member of MONSTA X and solo artist WONHO enlisted in the military on December 5, 2022, after releasing his second single album Bittersweet in October.

Known for his friendly off-stage persona constrasted by his muscled appearance, the K-pop idol is expected to return after completing his service on September 4, 2024.

5) GOT7's Jay B

After surprising fans with his sudden enlistment on February 2, 2023, Jay B released Seasonal Hiatus as a present for fans who would not get to see him for a little while.

While his status as a public service worker means he will have to serve for longer than most men, the day he is set to finish his service is not too far, reportedly in November 2024.

6) GOT7's Jinyoung

Soon after his JJ Project partner Jay B, Jinyoung enlisted in the military on May 8, 2023. The K-pop idol and actor released an album in January 2023 to commerate his decade in the entertainment industry, titled Chapter 0: With.

Following a number of concerts for this EP, the singer started his military service and is set to return in November 2024 (4th is the tentative date of return).

7) WINNER's Mino

After starting his service on March 23, 2023, Mino became the second member of WINNER to enlist. He is currently serving as a public service worker, and will be discharged in the second half of 2024, on September 22.

He is expected to return with a bang, and fans cannot wait for what's in store.

8) WINNER's Seungyoon

Mino's fellow bandmate Seungyoon also enlisted last year, with the K-pop idol-turned-actor starting his mandatory military service on June 20, 2023.

Last seen in Tomorrow, the captain of the group will reportedly make his way back to civilian life on December 20, 2024.

9) Ha Sungwoon (formerly of WANNA ONE)

Known for his stint in the project K-pop idol group WANNA ONE, Ha Sung-woon enlisted in the military on October 24, 2022.

He is also popular for his collaboration with Jimin in the OST, With You from the K-drama Our Blues. The 1994-born singer will return in December 2024, reportedly on Christmas Eve, December 24.

10) SF9’s Jaeyoon

After the sudden announcement that Rowoon would be leaving the group to focus on his acting career, SF9 fans were left in a state of shock.

However, since Jaeyoon, who enlisted on March 21, 2023 is set to return this year, fans have a lot to look forward to. The K-pop idol is reportedly getting discharged on September 19, 2024.

Although many more K-pop stars have enlisted this year, one can rest assured that their favorite idols will be back and making music soon, and this brings fandoms closer together.

