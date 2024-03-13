VanderPump Rules: Ariana Madix reveals she was down to her final $2,000 pre-scandoval

March 2023 witnessed a scandal that rocked the VanderPump Rules, earning the moniker Scandoval. Ariana Madix, a central figure on the hit show Vanderpump Rules, found herself at the heart of this event. Before the scandal unfolded, Ariana faced significant financial difficulties, with her bank account dwindling to a mere $2,000.

This financial position resulted from substantial investments made in a shared home with Tom Sandoval and her business endeavor with her friend Katie, a sandwich shop called Something About Her. The revelation of Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss not only strained personal relationships but also thrust Ariana into the spotlight, impacting her emotionally and financially.

Financial upswing of Ariana Madix following Vanderpump Rules scandal

VanderPump Rules star Ariana Madix encountered some financial difficulties before her involvement in the famous scandal, Scandoval. In 2019, she and Tom Sandoval invested in a $2 million residence in the Valley Village area of Los Angeles, a significant financial commitment that strained Ariana's resources.

Furthermore, Ariana and Katie Maloney ventured into the food industry by establishing their sandwich shop, Something About Her. This business endeavor necessitated a substantial financial investment, further exacerbating Ariana's monetary instability.

While Ariana maintained a visible presence as a VanderPump Rules personality, her financial circumstances differed considerably from the perceived glamour associated with her public image. She candidly acknowledged her unfavorable financial standing, highlighting the disparity between public perception and her personal financial reality.

In Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 7 which aired on March 12, 2024, she stated,

“When I first started making decent money, we decided we wanted to buy a house. Then I was playing catch up all the way up until Katie and I found a great location for a sandwich shop [Something About Her]. Then a bunch of my money went toward that. Now I was at a point where in March I was literally on my last $2,000. I am not kidding.”

The public revelation of Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss in March 2023 marked a turning point for Ariana Madix. The scandal, quickly dubbed "Scandoval" by the media and public, thrust Ariana into an unwelcome spotlight.

The immediate aftermath saw Ariana grappling with not only personal betrayal but also heightened public scrutiny. However, this increased visibility had an unexpected silver lining. The public's sympathy and support for Ariana in the wake of the scandal translated into new opportunities.

Following the scandal, Ariana Madix embarked on a personal and public journey of recovery that transformed her financial and emotional standing. Her appearances on Dancing With the Stars and in the Broadway production of Chicago cemented her status as a resilient figure capable of turning personal challenges into professional triumphs.

Ariana's cited her breakup with Tom as the reason for such money-minded steps,

“He created this situation and now I am f—king scrambling to get my s—t together to be able to — in a financially responsible way — move on to the next step”

The overwhelming success of merchandise sales for Something About Her, the sandwich shop she co-owns with Katie Maloney, underscored the immense community and fan support rallying behind Ariana. These merchandise sales skyrocketed in the weeks after the scandal, directly reflecting the public's eagerness to uplift Ariana during her time of need.

This financial windfall from the merchandise sales, coupled with revenue from brand partnerships and entertainment ventures, marked a significant rebound in Ariana's overall financial health.

From facing significant financial difficulties to navigating through a highly publicized personal crisis, Ariana demonstrated the ability to turn adversity into opportunity. VanderPump Rules stars’ journey underscores the complexities of life in the public eye and the potential for personal growth and financial recovery in the face of challenges.