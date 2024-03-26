Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss reveals she isn’t joining The Valley, spills on Tom Sandoval affair 

Former Vanderpump Rules star and Tom Sandoval's ex, Raquel Leviss, had some bombs to drop on the March 22 episode of her podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue. Addressing rumors of her being on the cast of The Valley, Raquel said she isn't joining the spin-off.

Apart from her clarification about not being on The Valley, Raquel talked about some of Tom Sandoval's friends, whom she claimed knew of their affair way before it got out.

Her The Valley revelation came after her dig at Jax Taylor, who comprises the main cast of the show. Raquel dissed him for asking her to get a real job, saying his job was exactly the same as hers—that of hosting a podcast and appearing on reality TV.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss clarifies that she won't be on its spin-off The Valley

Talks of Raquel Leviss joining the cast of The Valley started when her fellow former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor spoke about her while promoting his new show, The Valley. In the interview with Us Weekly, Jax said:

"I want nothing to do with her … She needs to get a real job. She’s doing everything she can right now besides get a real job."

On the March 22 episode of her podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue, Raquel bit back at him and confirmed that she wouldn't be joining the same show as him, saying:

"It’s very ironic, first of all, that Jax Taylor wants me to get a real job when he also has a podcast and is on a reality TV show. Almost seems like they’re really pushing to have my name and The Valley — in the same headline story — to make it seem more controversial. Like … is Rachel really considering going to The Valley? No, I’m not, by the way, so you don’t need to worry about that."

Raquel Leviss' truth bombs about friends of Sandoval knowing of "Scandoval" before it was revealed to the world

In the same podcast episode, Raquel Leviss spilled the beans on which of Sandoval's friends knew how much about their relationship, including his mom. She alleged that Tom Schwartz had known it "from the very beginning" and claimed that even Kyle Chan kept Tom's secret hidden.

She pointed out the recent Kyle Chan's party, which the cast was seen attending on season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, saying:

"I just feel like it’s a little bit of a double-standard to be icing out a certain person for knowing, yet Kyle Chan is still accepted into the group without any consequences."

Apart from Schwartz and Kyle, Max Boyens was also accused of knowing. Raquel Leviss reminisced about the time when Tom and her, as a couple, would bump into him occasionally at bars, and he would never ask any questions.

Talking about Ariana's friend Logan Cochran's knowledge of their relationship, Raquel alleged that he caught them cuddling in a secluded room at Ariana's house. Raquel then concluded her list of people who hid their affair with Tom's mom. She said:

"I’ve met Tom’s mom before when she came to LA, but this time it was different because he was like bringing me to the house. It honestly felt like I was his girlfriend,” she admitted. “And I think that’s a really messed up position to put your mom in, because, you know, now she’s keeping this secret for her son.”

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 11 come out on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET, followed by new episodes of The Valley season 1 at 9 pm ET.