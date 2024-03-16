Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay weighs in on DWTS conflict with Ariana Madix

Previously on Vanderpump Rules season 11, fans saw Scheana Shay get emotional about Ariana Madix making it to Dancing With The Stars. As viewers get insights into the professional lives of every cast member, they already know Scheana wished to excel in her dancing career.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 7 titled Written in the Stars was released on March 12, 2024, on Bravo TV. The episode synopsis mentions Scheana opening up about her "insecurities with Ariana."

"The group begins to mend their friendships; Lala expresses her desire to become a mother again; Scheana cries to Lisa about her insecurities with Ariana; Sandoval is forced to recognize he may never get closure with the woman he loves."

In episode 7, Scheana revealed she had a mixed reaction to her close friend achieving one of her major "dreams." Scheana got backlash for expressing her true emotions on the show. On March 15, 2024, she appeared on her podcast titled Scheananigans and gave explanation on her "cringe" comment.

Scheana Shay and Ariana Madix's Feud on Vanderpump Rules season 11

In Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 7, Scheana shared her feelings with Lisa Vanderpump. Scheana Shay mentioned that she had been taking regular dancing classes in hopes of joining the cast of Dancing With The Stars.

Scheana was upset that her backup dancer and close friend, Ariana Madix, got the opportunity instead. The Vanderpump Rules star didn't shy away from expressing her true thoughts about the news of Ariana's dance role:

"It was kind of a punch in the gut, for sure."

Scheana further stated that she had already been practicing and preparing to become a part of the dance competition series, so her not getting the role was disappointing:

"This year, I started taking dance class[es]. I was preparing in case, you know, I did get it."

In her confessional interview, Scheana was hopeful that her dancing career would soon take off just like Ariana's did and she'll get a chance next time instead:

"I am so happy for her, but it's like, I can be happy for her and sad for me at the same time. And I mean, good for her, she has come such a long way from being my backup dancer."

When Scheana's comments started to make rounds on the internet, she addressed the situation on her podcast, Scheananigans. The 38-year-old Vanderpump Rules cast mate said all she wants is to be the most authentic version of herself this season:

"To save myself the embarrassment, sure. But that was my genuine emotion in the moment and as cringe as I might be sometimes, I don’t ever regret sharing. That is literally my job here. This season, I was priding myself on trying to be the most open and honest version of myself — even if at times the audience may not agree with me.”

Scheana Shay isn't afraid to express her raw emotions on camera as she believes that people can relate to her feelings. Further clarifying her comments, Scheana said she had no intentions to "shade" in her episode 7 confessional interview (Vanderpump Rules season 11), it was just a joke that didn't land.

To see how Scheana Shay and Ariana Madix's friendship evolves from here onwards, stream The Vanderpump Rules season 11 every Tuesday at 8/7c on Bravo and the next day on Peacock TV.