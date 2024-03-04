Vanderpump Rules: Where is Mike Shay, Scheana’s ex-husband these days?

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay's personal life has been shown on the series and has given viewers insights into her romantic relationships. In every season, fans saw Scheana pursue potential love interests before she decided to marry her high school friend Mike Shay in 2014.

Following their marriage, the newlywed couple faced multiple ups and downs which was showcased on Vanderpump Rules. However, the couple didn't last too long and got a divorce within two and a half years. Their divorce was very public and was shown on the Bravo reality show, following which Mike exited Vanderpump Rules season 5 in 2016.

Their split left a long-lasting impact on Scheana due to Mike's substance abuse struggles and his interference with her bank accounts. In one of the episodes of season 10, Scheana opened up about her and Mike's marriage to her now-husband Brock Davies.

The reality star told him that when she got married the first time, she didn't have a prenup. Scheana added that her ex-husband had an addiction problem and after "the trust was broken," she realized that it wasn't a marriage that she wanted to continue.

"No matter how much you love someone and they love you, there's always a risk that you could lose everything," Scheana told Brock.

Mike Shay has a following of 53.8K on his official X account where he describes himself as a rapper, producer, and DJ, and his Instagram account is private. Apart fromVanderpump Rules, he has made appearances on TMI Hollywood and Reality Relapse. According to the Bravo TV Official Site, "it is unclear if he's still working in the industry" and his official SoundCloud page was last updated four years ago.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana’s ex Mike Shay is living in Los Angeles, working on his music career

In a 2017 interview with E! News, the Vanderpump Rules star disclosed details of her divorce hinting at Mike's infidelity and pill addiction. Scheana felt that she had to pretend like everything was fine during their second anniversary and carry the burden of making the marriage work.

Even after their relationship ended on a rough note, Scheana stayed in contact with her ex-husband. In her 2020 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she gave an update on Mike stating that he was doing okay at the time.

“He is [doing OK]. I mean, I think he’s still kind of finding himself, but he’s happy and he’s doing well,” she told Andy Cohen.

Scheana is now married and has kids and believes that not talking regularly is Mike's way of respecting her boundaries. However, she stated that she does check up on him once in a while. During a conversation with Bravo TV on February 12, 2024, she said that she hadn't spoken to him much but that they spoke a little last year.

She added that they had a conversation with him after his mother passed away and she was "checking in on him a lot." The Vanderpump Rules star noted that she usually texts him on his birthday a lot.

“And he doesn’t really reach out, but I still do to check in and just make sure he’s doing OK. I mean, he’s someone I’ve known since I was 15,” she continued.

Since their divorce, Mike Shay has kept most of his life private.

The new Vanderpump Rules season 11 premiered on January 30, 2024.