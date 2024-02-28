Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 5: Recap and more details explored

Since the Vanderpump Rules season 11 premiere on January 30, 2024, viewers have been introduced to the ongoing drama between cast members Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval as a continuation of the “Scandoval” controversy from the previous season.

For the new season, Sandoval and Madix, Lisa Vanderpump, DJ James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, and Tom Schwartz returned as costars. Four episodes in, the plot has escalated quickly, since episode 5 was released on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, exclusively on Bravo TV.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 5, is titled Lake It or Break It. The synopsis reads as follows:

"James surprises Ally with a new addition to the family; Scheana and Brock clash over hiring a nanny for Summer Moon; a tense conversation between James and Sandoval threatens to rock the fragile peace the group had just formed."

What happened in Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 5?

In season 11 episode 5, viewers got to see Tom Sandoval's emotional side post-breakup. Fans weren't expecting to see him get teary-eyed after his costars properly spoke to him for the first time since the cheating scandal. Previously, viewers have noticed how the rest of the cast is avoidant whenever Tom is around.

During a call with Lisa Vanderpump, Tom shared how he was glad to rekindle his friendship with Scheana Shay, even though they just briefly talked:

"Everything's good so far. I got to the airport and saw them sitting at a bar just having food and Scheana's like, 'Hey! We're over here. And I was like 'Woah.' It was very surprising. I was like 'Hey! How's it going?' It was very awesome."

The Vanderpump Rules star felt accepted and acknowledged for the first time since tensions arose between him and his friends. Meanwhile, Scheana thought their interaction was just simply an exchange of hi's. Lala Kent and James Kennedy also said what they did was to maintain peace during the Tahoe Trip as all of them would be staying in a house together.

For the getaway to Lake Tahoe, Lisa Vanderpump had invited most of the Vanderpump Rules cast but only Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Ally Lewber, and Brock Davies decided to go. Ariana and Katie made an excuse to stay back.

During the Vanderpump Rules After Show, they revealed that if they weren't occupied with work, they "were going to make themselves busy." Katie confessed she had no intentions of hanging out with both the Toms, and Ariana joked about staying home if she wanted to be around her ex willingly, as Ariana and Sandoval still live together.

Upon hearing about this, Lala said:

"Honestly, I'm not bummed out that they didn't go because the place was so stunning that I would want them to go and experience it feeling free. I'm into energy, and clearly I think the energy would've thrown them off."

Meanwhile, the Vanderpump Rules business partners Katie and Ariana faced difficulties opening their sandwich shop, Something About Her, as they still have not received their permits for the same. Katie expressed her frustration with the long due process:

"The health department, they're on their own time, calendar, everything. These are things we kind of knew, but you can't really fully understand until you're in it. They give you a list of things you gotta fix, and then they come back, and then there's other things you gotta fix, and it just becomes like splitting hairs."

On The Nikki & Brie Show podcast, Katie did mention they will be looking at the bright side of the tunnel. Now that a few minor tasks have to be completed, they will get their permits soon.

The upcoming Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 6, titled Saw it On The Graham, will air on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, on Bravo TV and the next day on Peacock.