Vanderpump Villa trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

Lisa Vanderpump’s new and unscripted take at her luxury vacation home Vanderpump Villa is filled with ample drama. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is back with a brand new crew but this time in France. Viewers got an inside glimpse of her exciting escapade in the first teaser released on Monday, January 1, 2024.

She introduces the staff at the French Countryside estate, Chateau Rosabelle in the dramatic minute-long trailer. Notably, Lisa has hand-picked the crew to fulfill every responsibility needed in her hospitality business. Be it mixologists, housekeepers, or chefs, every role has importance of its own.

With all professional recruits, the new colleagues who live together on the work site have plenty of spectacles to unravel. What’s known is that the crew was stationed in France for shooting but the members all came from the US. The new series depicts the staff completing their professional responsibility while also curating a luxury experience for audiences.

They cater to the whims of their clientele all while maneuvering through the ups and downs of their personal lives. Added to the mix are their interpersonal animosity, rivalry, and even a bit of romance.

3 major takeaways from the Vanderpump Villa trailer

Lisa Vanderpump handpicks staff

The trailer begins with Lisa Vanderpump welcoming the new staff to Chateau Rosabelle, their new workplace. She wanders into the beautiful mansion and also addresses the crew with her expectations.

She opens the teaser by stating:

“I have personally selected each of you from some of the best restaurants, bars, and kitchens. I know you know how to serve. But this is France, so let’s talk expectations.”

Before she could reveal what she wanted from the staff, Lisa noticed nervousness in Andre Mitchell, who is one of the villa’s mixologists. Calling him out, the Vanderpump Rules star asks:

“Why do you look so scared?”

The mixologist appears taken aback by the question. With eyes wide open, Andre simply shakes his head in response.

‘You can’t get sloppy’

Vanderpump Villa isn’t any normal employment place and Lisa makes sure the staff is on the same page with her. The crew can be seen performing their duties enjoying the view of the French countryside but the plot thickens. When the staff are at ease relaxing in the villa’s pool, Lisa tells them:

“You can do what you want behind the scenes, but when you’re around the guests, don’t get sloppy.”

What follows suit are glimpses of errors and mistakes made by the professional recruits on the property.

‘This is not Chateau s*** show!'

The end of the teaser contains the most chaotic situations including lead server Marciano Brunette yelling at his colleagues to “Stop talking.” The confusion only escalates and Lisa concludes the dramatic trailer by reprimanding the staff and telling that "this is not chateau s** show."

Besides Lisa Vanderpump, mixologist Mitchell, and server Brunette, other cast members on Vanderpump Villa include manager Eric Funderwhite, servers Hannah Fouch and Priscila Ferrari, mixologist Telly Hall, housekeepers Grace Cottrell and Emily Kovacs, chefs Anthony Bar and Caroline Byl, and event coordinators Stephen Alsvig and Gabriella Sanon.

Notably, the first season of Vanderpump Villa is touted to be a test by Lisa to gauge if she can convert the villa into a full-time hotel business. The primary goal is to have the crew under constant evaluation and mistakes are strictly prohibited.

Though the release date of the Vanderpump Villa series remains unknown, it is likely to premiere this spring on Hulu.