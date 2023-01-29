Vans x Alltimers Zahba collaboration: Where to buy, release date, and more explored

Vans, the apparel and footwear genius, is collaborating with the New York City-based skateboarding brand, Alltimers, to launch a brand new collection, which will debut the Zahba sneaker model. This marks the duo's third collaborative collection since the launch of their lines in 2022 and 2019.

The duo's upcoming collaboration will be by far the most important one, as they aren't only providing a makeover upon a pre-existing silhouette, but introducing the latest performance-driven sneaker model, the Zahba.

The latest Zahba collaborative collection will be released on the official e-commerce site and select physical stores of Vans alongside select skate retailers on January 31, 2023.

The Alltimers Skateboards label is one of the most relevant skate labels that adds humorous references to their products. Their diverse skateboarding team includes East Coast legends Alexis Sablone and Zered Bassett.

The label often works alongside charitable organizations and references fan-favorite films from the 90s and 80s to give consumers a unique range of hardware, sweats, and tees to choose from. Their latest collab is with the Californian brand and their official press release introduces the collection:

"Vans Skateboarding is proud to partner once again with Alltimers. Building on the fun-loving ethos the two brands share, the new collection marks the debut of Vans all-new, performance-driven silhouette, the Zahba."

The latest Zahba product is an all-white sneaker model, which is easy to wear and features branding details such as a subtle debossed Alltimers' Martini logo on the heel and the Californian label's debossed logo on the tongue. The look also features a co-branded logo upon the laces, which will accompany the sneaker model in three colors, i.e. blue, red, or silver.

The sneakers also feature another branding detail with a molded hangtag and "Bacchus" imagery/graphic upon the customized footbed. These sock liners are a nod to the supporting apparel collection from the duo. The latest Zahba sneaker model is constructed out of fresh materials and the latest technologies.

The most iconic details are added with the new Supercharged Impactwaffle construction. The official site introduces the technological aspects of the latest Zahba sneaker model:

"The Zahba uplifts Vans VR3, with regenerative, renewable, and/or recycled materials making up at least 30% of the shoes construction."

Zahba's VR3cush midsoles are made out of at least 50% biobased EVA foam, which is partially derived from plants. The outsoles of the sneaker model contain at least 55% of natural rubber.

The latest sneaker model, dubbed the Zahba, features an IMPACTWAFFLE outsole, which also features sickstick rubber. The rubber provides a perfect amount of board feel while providing customers with much-needed flexibility. The upper of the shoe is highlighted with a toecap made out of rubber to add durability to the shoe. The upper's stitch is also reinforced with duracap to protect the wear and tear areas.

One can get their hands on the sneakers starting January 31, 2023, from the official e-commerce site and physical stores of the Californian skate label.

