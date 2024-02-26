Vans x HYSTERIC GLAMOUR Old Skool sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Vans x HYSTERIC GLAMOUR Old Skool sneakers are about to bring in the futuristic appearance of Vans and HYSTERIC GLAMOUR's skate culture. They combine traditional skate design with vivid and strong graphics.

These trainers are certainly a prized addition to any sneaker collection. The attention to detail and distinctive design are big pluses for this pair.

HYSTERIC GLAMOUR has redesigned the classic Vans Old Skool model. The design gives it a colorful and daring look. The HYSTERIC GLAMOUR emblems covering the sneakers represent the fusion of skate culture and the energy of automotive culture.

The sneakers are accessible on Safari Lounge's official website. Details on pricing have not yet been released. But there's a lot of excitement surrounding these sneakers.

The "SEE NO EVIL" emblem of HYSTERIC GLAMOUR is imprinted throughout the entire design. This partnership offers a novel viewpoint on a traditional silhouette.

Vans x HYSTERIC GLAMOUR Old Skool sneakers have a sleek and timeless look

Vans x HYSTERIC GLAMOUR Old Skool sneakers collaboration is an artistry. The side panels display the logos of HYSTERIC GLAMOUR. The toe boxes and heel overlays are made of traditional black suede.

The result is a stylish and classic-designed sneaker. The dynamic outsoles stand out in sharp contrast to the all-white midsoles.

The right shoe features HYSTERIC GLAMOUR box branding, while the left has a brilliant blue pattern. The design is completed with blue insoles and white laces emblazoned with HYSTERIC GLAMOUR and Vans.

The sneakers' distinctive and dynamic design directly results from the collaboration's inspiration, American muscle cars.

Vans x HYSTERIC GLAMOUR Old Skool sneakers (Image via Instagram/yasuakifujii)

Curiosity about possible hues has been piqued by the collaboration. A traditional black-and-white color scheme is used in the first version. Vibrant blue accents serve to highlight it.

This selection honors the simple and timeless silhouette of the Vans Old Skool shoe. It also pays homage to the colorful and expressive design concept of HYSTERIC GLAMOUR. Fans anxiously anticipate the release of new hues. They intend to delve further into the rich history and visual identity of both companies.

Both 1960s and 1970s American pop culture inspired HYSTERIC GLAMOUR, a fashion brand from Japan initiated in 1984. The company is renowned for its vivid and striking patterns. It frequently includes images, words, and themes that convey an interest in fashion, music, and the arts.

A distinct niche has been carved out for HYSTERIC GLAMOUR. It has achieved this by providing a unique fusion of modern and vintage styles.

Vans x HYSTERIC GLAMOUR Old Skool sneakers mark an important turning point. They create a unique design, mixing the cultures of skateboarding and automobiles. This partnership looks forward to the future of sneaker design while also honoring the history of HYSTERIC GLAMOUR and Vans.