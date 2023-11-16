Venom 3: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Venom 3 the last in the spin-off series to Spider-Man is gearing up for its much-anticipated release, and the new scheduled date of November 8, 2024. This could be a strategic move that plays to the film's advantage.

The upcoming part of this movie in the Sony Spider-Man Universe follows Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote in what is expected to be the final chapter of this successful movie series.

The road and the journey that Venom 3 took however is very rocky, they were met with various roadblocks and challenges like that of the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. These hurdles in the way caused the film's release date to be pushed forward to November 8, 2023.

The reselase date and more of Venom 3

The release date of Venom 3 was changed owing to certain compelling circumstances that prolonged the shooting of the movie. The film was originally supposed to be released on the July 12, 2024.

The release date was then pushed forward by a couple of months to the current date in November. The fans are excited however and the cast has caught a lot of attention from them.

The cast for the Venom 3 and all we know about it

With everything that is doing the rounds about the movie, one thing that continues to generate excitement is its stellar ensemble cast. The casting has in the lead role the charismatic Tom Hardy reprising his role as Eddie Brock, the movie promises a captivating blend of talent that adds depth and intrigue to the final chapter of the Sony Spider-Man Universe.

It recently added the Ted Lasso star Juno Temple, who is believed to be playing the yellow symbiote, Scream. MCU’s Chiwetel Ejiofor has also been offered a villainous role in the film.

Joined by newcomers Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor, director Kelly Marcel, transitioning from screenwriter, Venom 3 promises a cohesive vision for the series' conclusion.

All that we know about the plot of Venom 3

In the past, the plot has always circled the strong elements of science fiction and horror. And the same is expected to continue this time on as well. The details surrounding its plot remain shrouded in mystery. The narrative promises a climactic conclusion to the Sony Spider-Man Universe but has been kept tightly under wraps. Speculations arise from the unexpected crossover with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Eddie Brock's return to his world, and the lingering symbiote drop.

With the film's cast, led by Tom Hardy contributing to the suspense fans eagerly await the revelation of Venom 3's plot poised to experience the Lethal Protector's final and potentially game-changing adventure.

All said and done the movie is still under makes and there is a high possibility that the movie could get further deferred in its release.