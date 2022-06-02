'Veritas Numquam Perit' meaning explained as Johnny Depp's statement post-verdict wins hearts online

The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard saga was surely among the most high-profile celebrity lawsuit trials that the masses have witnessed. The livestream of the courtroom proceedings fetched millions of views almost every day as admirers of both stars declared their unconditional support on social media.

The defamation trial spanned over seven weeks, having commenced on April 11, 2022, at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia. On June 1, 2022, at 3 PM (EST), the jury announced their verdict unanimously favoring Johnny Depp. He was further awarded $15 million in damages (compensatory and punitive). However, Amber Heard will only have to pay $10.35 million due to a Virginia state law capping the punitive damages.

Heard was found liable for defaming the 58-year-old actor on all three counts alleged by the latter's legal team. However, in the defamation countersuit, the jury sided with the Aquaman actress on one out of three claims, and subsequently, she was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

What did "Veritas Numquam Perit" mean in Johnny Depp's post-verdict statement

Johnny Depp's response to the verdict (Image via Depp's official Instagram account)

Many users on social media hailed Johnny Depp's unanimous victory in the defamation lawsuit, including the Pirates of the Caribbean star himself, as he penned a heartfelt statement afterward. The statement talked about his hardships over the last six years and his gratitude for the global support and the jury's verdict.

However, that was the last phrase, "Veritas Numquam Perit," in Depp's official statement, which caught the attention of many fans.

"The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun. Veritas numquam perit. Truth never perishes."

'Veritas Numquam Perit' is a famous Latin phrase said to have originated from ancient Roman philosopher and dramatist Lucius Annaeus Seneca the Younger. The essence of the words is "Truth never perishes," as mentioned by Depp in the statement.

"Veritas Numquam Perit" or "Truth never perishes" was most probably written by Johnny Depp to summarize his statement. It was perhaps meant to show his acknowledgment of the fact that despite suffering media trials and false allegations, the world was able to know his side of the truth.

Here's an excerpt from the Fantastic Beasts actor's official statement:

"I am, and have been, overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the colossal support and kindness from around the world. I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up. I also hope that the position will now return to innocent until proven guilty, both within the courts and in the media."

Readers can also look at the official statement in the image above.

Fans' reactions to "Veritas Numquam Perit"

Here's how social media users, primarily fans of Johnny Depp, reacted to his use of the phrase "Veritas Numquam Perit":

Anthony Pangilinan @apangilinan 🏻



(That’s Johnny Depp’s closing line in his post trial statement). To those who need to hear this today: “Veritas numquam perit.” Truth never perishes.(That’s Johnny Depp’s closing line in his post trial statement). To those who need to hear this today: “Veritas numquam perit.” Truth never perishes. 💪🏻(That’s Johnny Depp’s closing line in his post trial statement).

Joelle Rich @JoelleRich3 Veritas numquam perit - truth doesn’t perish Buy the ticket, take the ride. What a hero.Veritas numquam perit - truth doesn’t perish Buy the ticket, take the ride. What a hero. ❤️ Veritas numquam perit - truth doesn’t perish 💫 https://t.co/VD5kLGfBWf

Antigone Journal @AntigoneJournal

"Veritas numquam perit," as Odysseus tells himself... It's not every day that a multi-million, globally-viewed trial has a world-famous actor signing off his statement with a quotation from Seneca's Troades (Trojan Women, 614). But those days do come, and this is one of them."Veritas numquam perit," as Odysseus tells himself... It's not every day that a multi-million, globally-viewed trial has a world-famous actor signing off his statement with a quotation from Seneca's Troades (Trojan Women, 614). But those days do come, and this is one of them. "Veritas numquam perit," as Odysseus tells himself...👀 https://t.co/ciolIJUbMW

Jan @JanKayseventeen

Good morning everyone veritas numquam peritGood morning everyone veritas numquam peritGood morning everyone ☕ https://t.co/JuqDr1iJmr

Almudena Berzosa @A_Berzosa



“…six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled.”



Veritas numquam perit



washingtonpost.com/arts-entertain… #JohnnyDeep ’s statement after knowing the verdict:“…six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled.”Veritas numquam perit #JohnnyDeep’s statement after knowing the verdict: “…six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled.”Veritas numquam peritwashingtonpost.com/arts-entertain…

Emily Miller @emilymiller Johnny Depp actually signed by hand his statement about the verdict. He ends with:



Veritas numquam perit

Truth never perishes Johnny Depp actually signed by hand his statement about the verdict. He ends with: Veritas numquam peritTruth never perishes https://t.co/NVhvEnkfzA

cerise 🍒 @cxnezuko



Veritas numquam perit.

HE WON. WE WON.

#JusticeIsServedForJohnnyDepp Tearing up while typing this. Proud to say that I stand with you, believed in you, and trusted you through the years. Proud is an understatement, I love you Johnny Depp, congratulations!Veritas numquam perit.HE WON. WE WON. Tearing up while typing this. Proud to say that I stand with you, believed in you, and trusted you through the years. Proud is an understatement, I love you Johnny Depp, congratulations!Veritas numquam perit.HE WON. WE WON.#JusticeIsServedForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/C616ZiBqYq

YuraShinra (ユラ)♡OUR DESTINY♡ @YuraShinra

"Veritas Numquam Perit"

Truth Never Perish

People that made a fake scene, news, etc to blame others and play victim like 'AH' are horrible. I like the quotes that Johnny Deep wrote on his letter"Veritas Numquam Perit"Truth Never PerishPeople that made a fake scene, news, etc to blame others and play victim like 'AH' are horrible. I like the quotes that Johnny Deep wrote on his letter"Veritas Numquam Perit" Truth Never Perish 💖People that made a fake scene, news, etc to blame others and play victim like 'AH' are horrible.

Cassandra Spurlock @SweetKittyCat83

"Truth Doesn't Perish" -Johnny Depp

Veritas Numquam Perit"Truth Doesn't Perish" -Johnny Depp Veritas Numquam Perit"Truth Doesn't Perish" -Johnny Depp💖💖💖💖💖💖💖

After the jurors gave the verdict, Amber Heard also released her official statement, which showcased her displeasure at the decision.

Since the trial has now culminated, it will be interesting to see how both actors move on with their personal and professional lives.

