"Very much theatrical": Hilarious reactions spark online as Young Thug's YSL trial is hacked on Zoom meeting with a man yelling "Mistrial"

Ever since rapper Young Thug's YSL trial started back in November, it has enticed the attention of the rapper's fans and citizens on the internet. The trial has been marred with infamous events like Thug being recently spotted wearing a device with wire during the trial, his lawyer claiming Pushing P stands for Pushing Positivity, and the stabbing of Shannon Jackson.

On Wednesday morning, January 10, the 16th day of the trial, one fan hacked into the live stream of the proceedings before shouting in support of Young Thug and claiming that this was a mistrial.

Netizens had a field day with the Zoom bomber's antics. Some were sure that this was the next album intro, while others just laughed at how wild the whole trial had been. One Instagram user commented:

Netizens stunned by the Zoom bomber, with some calling Young Thug's trial a "circus"

The 16th day of Young Thug's trial left people stunned, and it was not because of any significant developments in the case. When the court was dismissed for a recess on Wednesday by Judge Ural Glanville, the live feed of the court hearing was interrupted by one lone hacker, who hacked into the live Zoom feed and bluntly shouted two phrases:

"Free Thug, mistrial! Free Thug, mistrial!"

The Fulton County Chief Superior Court Judge did not address the obvious elephant in the room and chose to ignore it. After the break, the trial continued with Young Thug's attorney, Brian Steel's, cross-examination of alleged YSL founder Trontavious Stevens. After the dismissal of the jury for the day, Judge Glanville finally addressed the incident, saying:

"I would just ask you all respectfully in terms of zoom access, since we had our situation this morning, please be very judicious and don’t give out this link to anybody else because that just interferes with our ability to conduct these proceedings in a respectful and responsible matter."

Netizens were stunned by the antics of the "Free Thug" Zoom bomber, and many were sure that the audio clip would be the introduction to Young Thug's next studio album. People were surprised at a random person getting access to the live feed of such a high-profile case and had no idea how the infamous Zoom bomber procured his way in.

Social media users joked and laughed about how wild the whole trial had been. People commented about how "unserious" all this seemed. One user even called the trial a "circus."

A few users felt sorry for the rapper, as the shenanigans, no matter how lighthearted, were taking place when he was fighting for his freedom. Here are a few Instagram reactions to the viral Zoom bombing:

Jeffery Williams, professionally known as Young Thug, is on trial for a huge RICO case alongside five other defendants. Prosecutors alleged that the defendants were part of a gang named Young Slime Life, while defense attorneys claimed that YSL was simply a record label named Young Stoner Life.