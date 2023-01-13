Vikings: Valhalla season 2: How does the ending set up for a third season?

Vikings: Valhalla was an instant hit when it first premiered a year ago. On January 12, 2023, the popular Netflix series received its second season, which was just as compelling as the first, if not in the same way. The entirety of the second season was far more dynamic and emotionally-driven than its predecessor, but also featured some gory, gritty battles along the way, even if they were less in number than in the first season.

Presently, the question that plagues most viewers is, what happens next? Well, thankfully, Vikings: Valhalla fans will not share the fate of Wednesday fans as it has been previously revealed that the show has received a green light for a third season, which could also be its last. Additionally, the finale of the second season aptly set up for another round with the Vikings.

Read on to find out how the second season's ending set viewers up for more and what to expect from the next season of Vikings: Valhalla.

Vikings: Valhalla season 3: A clever set-up with many hints

Considering that the third season's at least a year (or more) away right now, there isn't enough official information about it. Fortunately, the finale of Vikings: Valhalla season 2 left behind some evident clues regarding the future of the series.

The first big clue lay in the huge battle that surrounded the final episode of the show's second season. The ending saw Freydis (Frida Gustavsson) clash with Olaf (Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson) in a deadly battle that saw the former emerge victorious.

This could mean that the third season may finally showcase a peaceful Kattegat. It was also affirmed by Queen Aelfgifu, whose heart Freydis won with her gesture. The upcoming season may also feature Freydis spending some time as a mother for the first time.

Leif (Sam Corlett) and Harald (Leo Suter) also ended up in interesting places that could drive the narrative along further. The pair were last seen at the Gate of the Lord in Constantinople after Leif's love interest gave him the key to her residence, which could be a major plot point in the final season. In fact, Constantinople could be a huge part of the story in the upcoming season, but there's no official confirmation on this yet.

Speaking about the storyline of the third season, creator Jeb Stuart told Collider:

"I think you'll see when you see Season 2 and Season 3. It's almost like a novel. It has these wonderful time-jumps and growth in terms of particular characters...And like a really big, great novel, it's got several under-stories that are holding things up that you don't really feel. They're like leitmotifs that you don't really see, but you suddenly feel them there."

Cleverly enough, the second season didn't resolve all of the show's loose threads, leaving behind some wildcards for sudden plot changes. This was because the show was always planned for a 24-episode haul, something that Jeb Stuart confirmed in the same interview:

"I knew what season 3 was going to be [from the outset],...I knew where season 3 was going to be because of that change of culture, I knew that we have to eventually get to the New World...It's exciting for us. And so yes, I'm not doing this season by season."

All the episodes (Season 1 and 2) of Vikings: Valhalla are currently streaming on Netflix.

