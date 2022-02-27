Vikings: Valhalla takeaway — Made for both fans of original series and new audiences

Vikings: Valhalla, the highly awaited sequel to the hit History Channel series Vikings, made its debut on February 25, 2022 on the popular streaming service Netflix.

Jeb Stuart has served as the creator and also the writer of the series along with three other writers including Vanessa Alexander, Eoin McNamee, and Declan Croghan. The series has been directed by Steve Saint Leger, Hannah Quinn, and Niels Arden Oplev.

Since its premiere, it has caught the audience's attention for its grandeur and epic narrative style. Despite being a sequel, Stuart has presented it in a way that is bound to give the audience the feel of a brand new series where the legends of the past century linger on.

This makes the series appealing for both fans of the original series Vikings and those who are new to the genre.

Major inferences of Vikings: Valhalla season 1

1) More of a spin-off than a direct sequel

Vikings: Valhalla works predominantly as a spin-off rather than a sequel to the original History Channel series Vikings. Replacing Michael Hirst for Hollywood veteran Jeb Stuart as the creator of the show, Vikings: Valhalla proceeds to showcase the beginning of the end, where the powerful deeds and stories of the past sink with dreadful speed under the very much evident march of Christianity.

Season 1 of the Netflix historic series portrays all the events, in a very realistic manner, as the inception of Ragnarök, with the Old Gods and their devotees' transformation in the century from Ragnar’s day into a decreasing and oppressed minority in their own land.

As much as the series wants to cover itself in historical elements, this spin-off show’s bigger picture cultural aims are more vastly drawn in comparison to Vikings’ frequently ham-handed blend of anthropology and not-so-subtle drama.

The creator of the show has purposefully given it a distinct look in terms of storyline and presentation. It is safe to say that it adds positively to the success of the adventure-action historic series.

2) Equally enjoyable to viewers who are not familiar with the original Vikings series

There is a distinguished line of exhuberance to the Netflix adventure-action historic series when compared to the original series that lies at the cusps of smoothness.

The show's creator Jeb Stuart takes complete advantage of his clean slate to depict a tale that is as full of elements of Game Of Thrones as the original series Vikings in its appearance as a crowd-pleasing and gallop-paced entertaining series.

The historic series is a neat and thrilling re-shaping of the Vikings franchise.

It is safe to say that new audiences will equally enjoy the series, as will a fan of the Vikings.

