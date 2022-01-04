Viral TikTok video of Henry Winkler dancing with his grandchildren wins hearts online

On Sunday, January 2, Barry star Henry Winkler shared a TikTok video of him dancing with three of his grandchildren. The 76-year-old uploaded the 15-second clip featuring their dance routine to the 'Pussycat Dolls' song 'When I Grow Up'.
Henry Winkler captioned the video, "My grandchilden [sic]," which garnered over 1.8 million views and 300,000 likes on TikTok. The New York City native had joined the platform in November 2020 and has gained over 1.1 million followers to date.
However, the video only showcased three of his five children, while one of his younger grandchildren was briefly spotted in the background.
Here's how Henry Winkler's followers reacted to his adorable dance routine with his grandchildren
Multiple tweets shared the video, labeling it as 'cool,' while one of the most viral reactions to his dance said the footage "summoned good vibes for the next year." Several other tweets also discussed how lucky Henry Winkler's grandchildren are to have him as their grandfather.
Meanwhile, other tweets compared his 'cool' persona with his character Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli from his Happy Days series.
What has Henry Winkler previously said about his grandchildren?
Henry and his wife, Stacey Weitzman, have two children and five grandchildren. In a 2017 interview with Closer Weekly, during Winkler's book signing event, he disclosed:
"I love being a grandparent. I thoroughly enjoy myself. We (Henry and Stacey) spoil them (his grandchildren) with love."
In 2020, amidst the pandemic, Henry Winkler spoke with People TV about being a grandparent and mentioned how they met every Sunday over a Zoom call. He said,
"I know that it works, because all of the grandchildren from 2 to 10 stay at the screen the whole time."
Henry also stated how his grandkids visited him on his driveway while maintaining social distancing protocols. He commented on the arrangement by saying:
"I Want Only to Squeeze Them."
Meanwhile, in 2014, Henry told Parade that his grandkids were not aware of him being an actor. He said,
"They're too young. They know me only as Papa!"
Henry Winkler's adorable relationship with his grandchildren is not surprising, as the actor is also known for his series of children's books. He has written over 35 such books, including the popular Here's Hank series.