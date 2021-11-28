Viral video of man arriving "unharmed" in landing gear of American Airlines Flight 1182 leaves internet confused

American Airlines Flight 1182, traveling from Guatemala to Miami, gained a lot of attention recently as it had an additional passenger who hid in the plane’s landing gear.

A video of the man in the landing gear, posted by Miami’s local social news site Only in Dade, also went viral on Instagram. The video shows how the airport crew found the passenger when the plane arrived at the gate.

Flight 1182 landed at 10 a.m. on November 27 and the man was immediately handed over to US immigration officials and admitted to the hospital. A maintenance worker had recorded the video, but he did not comment on anything for fear of losing his job.

The aftermath and response to the Flight 1182 incident

The viral video shows the man sitting on the tarmac wearing blue jeans, a T-shirt, a jacket, and boots. The man is reportedly 26 years old.

CBP issued a statement saying U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Miami International Airport captured a man who tried to escape detection in the landing gear of the flight that arrived from Guatemala. CBP also said the incident is still under investigation.

American Airlines stated that Flight 1182 was checked upon by the authorities because of some security issues, but they did not reveal any more details. Meanwhile, immigration attorney Angel Leal mentioned that the man will be detained by CBP and face an expedited removal order.

According to previous records, around 1.7 million migrants have been apprehended or expelled by US border agents and most of them are Central Americans, escaping gangs and poverty. The incident was similar to a video showing Afghans trying to hold on to a US military cargo jet from Kabul when the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021.

The Federal Aviation Administration has also not responded to the Flight 1182 incident. However, they said that almost 129 people have tried to flee in the wheels and other places of commercial aircrafts since 1947, and 100 of them have also died because of injuries and exposure.

Edited by Prem Deshpande