Virgin River Season 5 Episodes 11 & 12: Release date, where to watch, and more

Get ready for some serious feels in Virgin River Season 5 Episodes 11 and 12. When Mel and Jack go to Everett's place on Christmas Eve, things take a crazy turn. Turns out, Everett spills the beans and admits he's Mel's real dad, plus he gives her her mom's old love letters.

Even though Mel is unsure, she decides to go ahead and promises Jack that she'll figure things out. At the same time, the town is dealing with its problems - Hope losing her title as mayor, Doc's eyesight getting worse, and a wildfire about to hit.

But in the middle of all this craziness, the close-knit community comes together to save people in danger, help the injured, and give shelter to those who lost their homes.

As the story goes on, Virgin River Season 5 is gonna have a bunch of different stories all woven together, keeping fans super excited until the end when we finally find out what happens with Mel and Jack.

At what time Virgin River Season 5 Episodes 11 & 12 will be released?

Here is a list of all the major time zones Virgin River Season 5 Episodes 11 and 12 across different time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Eastern Time (ET) 3:00 AM, November 30, 2023 Pacific Time (PT) 12:00 AM, November 30, 2023 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 8:00 AM, November 30, 2023 Central European Time (CET) 9:00 AM, November 30, 2023 Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 7:00 PM, November 30, 2023

The release time's dependence on Netflix's upload speed adds a bit of suspense to the countdown, fitting in with the instant gratification we expect in this digital age.

Everything to know about Virgin River Christmas Special

Get ready for some holiday cheer in Virgin River, as they just dropped their Christmas Special on November 30th. In this cozy addition, Mel and Jack go on a fun scavenger hunt and get all pumped up for the annual Christmas tree decorating contest. During all the holiday excitement, the episodes explore the mystery of Mel's dad, adding an interesting side story.

As reported by The Economic Times, the Christmas specials showcase a mix of moments, like Lizzie revealing she's pregnant, Cameron and Muriel thinking about their future, Charmaine having her baby, and finding out who Wes is.

Jack surprises Mel by giving her a cute little puppy named "Pony." The show was filmed in beautiful Vancouver, British Columbia, even though it's set in Northern California, adding to the magical Christmas vibes in Virgin River's Christmas Special.

What to expect from Virgin River Season 5 Episodes 11 & 12?

Mel and Jack swing by Everett's place on Christmas Eve (Image via Netflix)

As Virgin River Season 5 comes to an end, Netflix is the only place fans can catch up on this captivating small-town story.