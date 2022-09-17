 "Absolutely sickening": Vista High School assault video sparks widespread outrage as protests erupt in wake of hazing incident 

California’s Vista High School has forfeited its football game against Poway High School, which was scheduled to take place this week. This comes after an assault investigation came into being.

On August 31, a video recording of a 14-year-old student being assaulted inside the Vista High Varsity football locker room began circulating online. The four-minute clip showed a hazing incident where the athletes were targeting a young boy.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of hazing, bullying and s*xual assault.

The teenager was seen being carried into the locker room and being pushed to the ground by fellow schoolmates. Another student was seen holding what appeared to be a wooden stick. Local news outlets claimed that the victim could be seen on the ground without his shorts.

Many believe that the unidentified victim was s*xually assaulted. However, the Vista Sheriff’s department put out a statement saying that s*xual assault did not occur. The statement read:

“It was determined from the investigation that a s*xual assault did not happen. A video of the incident was provided to the detectives. It shows a teenage boy being forcefully pushed to the ground. The boy was not hurt and did not require medical attention.”

Netizens, students and parents are expressing rage over the shocking locker room occurrence. Calling it "absolutely sickening," one person said that because of incidents like these, they don't feel safe going to school.

Netizen slams Vista High School hazing incident (Image via Twitter)

Students and netizens express outrage against Vista High School assault

After the hazing incident was brought to light, a group of students, parents and alumni protested against the school. They demanded that strict action be taken against the students behind the assault. According to the Tribune, over 100 people rallied against the educational institution.

Police officers also arrived at the school and asked the protestors to leave as they were blocking cars from leaving the parking lots. Local news outlets shared that the protesters were reportedly kicking a vehicle in which a football player sat.

An online petition calling for the expulsion of the students behind the assault has also appeared online. According to Fox 5, it has amassed over 9,000 signatures.

Netizens were immensely disturbed by what happened at Vista High School. Many claimed that the parents of the aggressors were to blame. They also hoped that action would be taken against the students responsible for the assault. Many sympathized with the victim as well.

JenniferAndersen @JenniferRitterr NBC 7 San Diego @nbcsandiego A parent meeting for the families of football players is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the school library, during which more details will be provided and questions about the allegations are expected to be answered. on.nbc7.com/3DqT4pR A parent meeting for the families of football players is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the school library, during which more details will be provided and questions about the allegations are expected to be answered. on.nbc7.com/3DqT4pR Parents you are responsible for teaching your child how to act when they go out into the world… please take that job seriously. This should never happen. Hope those kids do time and get kicked out of school & the football team. @ vista high school. twitter.com/nbcsandiego/st… Parents you are responsible for teaching your child how to act when they go out into the world… please take that job seriously. This should never happen. Hope those kids do time and get kicked out of school & the football team. @ vista high school. twitter.com/nbcsandiego/st…

K♡ @kthotty Vista high school needs to permanently cancel that football team and the people involved need to be dealt with ASAP Vista high school needs to permanently cancel that football team and the people involved need to be dealt with ASAP

mcsmugger @mcsmugger Vista high school football team should be suspended for the rest of the season, all kids involved expelled Vista high school football team should be suspended for the rest of the season, all kids involved expelled

DDG.gay @DDGWill The Vista high school football story is what many victims face every time. Denial, coverup, justification, then apathy. The people that do the lying are the only ones rewarded. The Vista high school football story is what many victims face every time. Denial, coverup, justification, then apathy. The people that do the lying are the only ones rewarded.

maybe: existential crisis✨ @JBeezyFoSheezy_ Tiktok sent me straight to hell this evening.

Saw a news video of a mom putting salt in her son’s feeding tube and then the vista high school protest that i had to google Tiktok sent me straight to hell this evening.Saw a news video of a mom putting salt in her son’s feeding tube and then the vista high school protest that i had to google

steph @ssteph143 The news about Vista High school is sickening. As a parent of an autistic child, I am enraged!! That poor child. I hope justice is served The news about Vista High school is sickening. As a parent of an autistic child, I am enraged!! That poor child. I hope justice is served

Amber @atobarrr Absolutely no excuse for what happened at vista high school. Charge, expel, & register them. Absolutely no excuse for what happened at vista high school. Charge, expel, & register them.

#MambaForever @MeLlamoAdrrian Aye man lock up every single player involved in what happened at Vista High School!!! Lock them up so they can find out what it feels like to do what they did to that poor kid. Aye man lock up every single player involved in what happened at Vista High School!!! Lock them up so they can find out what it feels like to do what they did to that poor kid.

Eddie🐝 @El_Fua760 I can’t help but think what the victim from the Vista Highschool incident is going through rightnow. Really hope justice is served. This case needs more publicity. Vista Highschool has mishandled this case from the start smh. Public needs to put the pressure on them. I can’t help but think what the victim from the Vista Highschool incident is going through rightnow. Really hope justice is served. This case needs more publicity. Vista Highschool has mishandled this case from the start smh. Public needs to put the pressure on them.

Police investigate hazing incident

Superintendent Matt Doyle requested Vista-natives to be patient as they look to manage the situation. He added that the video has caused the school community "incredible pain, anger and sadness," and noted that he was disgusted when he saw the video.

Doyle went on to announce that a number of students had been disciplined, but the nature of the disciplinarian actions is unknown.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that three students were removed from the football team and suspended from school. The head football coach was also placed on leave until the investigation into the hazing incident is complete. The freshman football coach no longer holds his position at the institution either.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far