Voxtrot Reunion Tour: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

American indie pop band Voxtrot will be reuniting after 10 years for a tour. The seven-date reunion trek will kick off on September 17 at Webster Hall in New York City and will include stops in Washington, DC, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Austin.

The band has also announced two archival releases titled Early Music and Cut from the Stone: Rarities and B-Sides. Tickets for the upcoming shows are available via Ticketmaster.

Voxtrot 2022 tour dates

September 17 — New York, NY at Webster Hall

September 18 — Washington DC at Black Cat

September 23 — San Francisco, CA at The Independent

September 24 — Los Angeles, CA at The Regent

October 21 — Chicago, IL at Thalia Hall

October 22 — Minneapolis, MN at Fine Line

November 12 — Austin, TX at The Mohawk

Ramesh Srivastava, the band’s frontman, said in a statement:

"About a year ago, I had a dream where we were on stage, and it was really positive. And there was such a strong and palpable feeling of love in my heart that when I woke up, it was still with me. I switched on my phone and started looking at things tagged with Voxtrot on social media, like teenagers now covering our songs, people with the band's tattoos and just went down this internet rabbit hole that made me realize how much love there still is for the band."

He added:

"I was seeing it from this really wonderful viewpoint, and that morning — for the first time since the band broke up — it seemed very, very obvious that we should do this."

Voxtrot release new music video for single The Start of Something

The band has also released a new video for their single, The Start Of Something, that includes footage from their first US tour in 2005. It is shot by Miguel Hinojosa and edited by Royal Pine Productions.

The band's archival record titled Early Music consists of their EPs, including Raised By Wolves (2005) and Mothers, Sisters, Daughters & Wives (2006). The album is out digitally.

Cut From The Stone: Rarities & B-Sides will be available digitally in July. The album consists of demo versions of The Start of Something, Your Biggest Fan, The Dream Lives of Ordinary People, and Berlin. A demo version of Without Return (which was the band’s final 2009 single before they split in 2010) will also be featured on the album.

Both releases will be sold as limited vinyl pressings this September, and fans can pre-order it on the group’s official Bandcamp page.

