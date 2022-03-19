Wacko Maria X Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Where to buy, price, and more about the collection

Wacko Maria x Texas Chainsaw Massacre has collaborated together to create an apparel collection. The collection pays homage to the iconic 1974 horror film, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and is launching today, March 19, 2022.

The collection is part of the Spring Summer 2022 collection and includes a range of apparel including jackets, sweats, knits, tees, shirts, and accessories like hats and socks.

More about Wacko Maria X Texas Chainsaw Massacre collection

Wacko Maria has dropped a vast Summer Spring collection, with 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' homage being the fifth lookbook from the Spring- Summer campaign.

The first lookbook was made in a collaboration with the artistic studio, @56tattoos, which dropped on February 24, 2022. The second lookbook was a World Peace Project, in collaboration with @sekaigeiwaproject, which dropped on February 26, 2022.

The third drop in the collection was made in collaboration with Tim Lehi and was launched on the site on March 5, 2022. The fourth drop was made in collaboration with Nanga on March 12, 2022.

The fifth and final drop is made in collaboration with vintage horror flick, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which drops on March 19, 2022 at 12:00 JST.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre capsule focuses on Japanese, European and US posters of the horror flick directed by Tobe Hooper. The collection includes a range of apparel with a print of motifs and references made to the horror film.

The capsule features a few pieces with directors' Tobe Hooper's name and the iconic Leatherface design with the embossed words "Stalking Leatherface."

Socks and caps round off the collection with a feature of the movie's logo in white, black, or bloody red hue.

The Hawaiian Shirts in the collection are made by Rayon and can be availed for the price of ¥36,300 to ¥42,900 with a size range available from XS TO XL. The tees from the collection are available in two colors: black and white and are made by 100% cotton. They can be availed at a price of ¥9350 to ¥9990.

The collection also includes a few T-shirts in tie-dye print which can be availed for ¥17,600. The long-sleeved T-shirts are available in white color for ¥12,100 to ¥13,200. The sweatshirts in the collection are available in black color for ¥18,700.

The caps are available in two colors, black and white, for a price of ¥9,990. The socks can be availed in black-white, red, and white-black-red colorways for ¥3,080. The last part of the collection is the coach jacket, which can be availed for ¥18,700 to ¥19,800.

The Wacko Maria x Texas Chainsaw Massacre collection can now be availed on the official website of Wacko Maria, wackomaria-pardisetokyo.jp and exclusively in-store.

Edited by Saman