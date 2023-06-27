Wade Robson net worth: Fortune explored amid Michael Jackson molestation trial

Australian dancer Wade Robson, who was allegedly abused by the late singer Michael Jackson, has scored a major win as his case will now be effectively tried in the high court. As per news outlet TMZ, The California Court of Appeal has reversed the 2021 decision of exempting his case where he sued Jackson's corporation in 2013.

As per his dismissed case, Robson alleged that Michael Jackson molested him between the ages of 7 and 14 at the Neverland Ranch.

However, Michael Jackson's company's lawyers argued that the company had no legal foundations to protect Wade Robson or any other person from the pop star since they had no right to control him.

In 2021, the Thriller singer's estate said:

“Wade Robson has spent the last eight years pursuing frivolous claims in different lawsuits against Michael Jackson’s estate and companies associated with it. Robson has taken nearly three dozen depositions and inspected and presented hundreds of thousands of documents trying to prove his claims, yet a Judge has once again ruled that Robson’s claims have no merit whatsoever, that no trial is necessary and that his latest case is dismissed.”

The trial court accepted the Estate's argument, but the Court of Appeal argued otherwise. According to a provisional ruling, which almost always becomes final, the case will be remanded to the trial court.

Wade Robson's net worth explored

Born on September 17, 1982, Wade Robson is a native of Brisbane, Australia. As per Celebrity Net Worth, the 40-year-old personality's estimated net worth is $1 million.

Robson has worked with acts like Britney Spears and NSYNC to make music videos and plan global tours. In 2003, he was the host of The Wade Robson Project on MTV. In 2007, he was a guest judge and dancer on So You Think You Can Dance on Fox.

Robson has recently gained more attention due to his involvement in the Michael Jackson child s*xual abuse trial, as well as his subsequent civil lawsuit where he claimed that the late singer had molested him during his childhood.

According to Robson, he was befriended and s*xually abused by Jackson when he came to the U.S. from Australia as a young boy. Wade Robson was five when he first met Jackson after winning a dance competition and a chance to meet the pop star.

Wade's family and Jackson stayed in touch and the latter visited the US on several occasions. During one of his visits to Neverland Ranch, Robson was left alone with Michael Jackson for a week while his family went on a trip to the Grand Canyon. Years after the incident, Wade claimed that Michael had s*xually assaulted him for the first time during their trip when he was only seven years old.

Robson also testified on Jackson's behalf in 2005 when the pop star was on a trial for molesting another boy. The dancer said that he slept in Jackson's bed but nothing ever happened. However, in 2013, he said he did not tell the truth in the first place due to "manipulation" and "brainwashing."

