Walmart's Easter Meal 2025: Price, food items, and more details explored

Walmart's Easter Meal 2025, available from March 26 to April 20, is a budget-friendly feast for eight people at less than $6 per person. The meal includes a variety of options, such as Marketside Boneless Spiral Cut Brown Sugar Ham and russet potatoes, corn on the cob, and a crème cake. Priced lower than 2024's offering, the meal is part of Walmart's effort to provide affordable holiday solutions amid rising grocery costs.

Customers can order online for same-day pickup or delivery, excluding Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. The meal bundle builds on Walmart's "Every Day Low Price" promise, with Executive VP John Laney emphasizing savings for holiday gatherings. Walmart also offers Easter baskets and seasonal décor, though Walmart's Easter Meal remains the centerpiece of this year's promotions.

Details of Walmart's Easter Meal 2025

From ham to crème cake: Inside Walmart’s holiday meal bundle (Image via Walmart)

Walmart’s Easter Meal serves eight and includes:

Proteins:

2.0–4.8 lbs of Marketside Boneless Spiral Cut Brown Sugar Ham

Sides:

5 lbs of Fresh Whole Russet Potatoes

2 bunches of Fresh Asparagus

32 oz of Marketside Fresh Green Beans

2 boxes of Kraft Deluxe Mac n Cheese

4-count tray of Fresh Sweet Corn on the Cob

4-count tray of Great Value Brown & Serve Rolls

Dessert:

27 oz of Marketside Variety Crème Cake

Extras:

One naval orange

How to order the Easter Meal

Customers can purchase Walmart's Easter Meal online at Walmart.com/eastermeal or via the Walmart app. Options include:

Same-day pickup : Available for orders placed by 2 p.m. local time.

: Available for orders placed by 2 p.m. local time. Express Delivery: Orders are delivered in under two hours (subject to availability).

The meal is listed at $35, though additional fees for pickup or delivery ($0–$19.95) may apply. Orders must be placed by April 20, 2025.

Price comparison and affordability

The 2025 Walmart's Easter Meal costs under $6 per person, a drop from last year's $8-per-person rate. This reduction comes despite broader increases in grocery prices. John Laney, Walmart's U.S. Food EVP, stated in a press release on March 26, 2025:

"We're proud to uphold our Every Day Low Price promise while also delivering extra special savings for customers' must-win holiday celebrations, like we're doing with our Easter meal priced even lower than last year."

He continued:

"Our customers are seeking more opportunities to save, and we're committed to helping them do just that with consistently low prices every day, no matter when, where, or how they shop."

Walmart's Easter Meal has returned due to high demand, with shoppers praising its convenience and value. Over the past three years, the drop in meal prices has contrasted with industry-wide inflation, reinforcing Walmart's focus on affordability.

Complementary Easter offerings

Celebrate Easter on a budget with Walmart (Image via Walmart)

While Walmart’s Easter Meal is the centerpiece, the store also offers:

Easter Baskets:

Pre-made baskets under $20, featuring Cadbury Caramel Eggs, Lindt Gold Bunnies, and toys like Bluey plush ($4.98).

DIY options with bettergoods Plant-Based Oat Hollow Easter Bunny ($4.47) and Springtime Gummies ($2.37).

Décor:

Way To Celebrate flocked bunny décor ($4.98–$16.98).

The Pioneer Woman stoneware sets ($24.96–$49.98).

Spring Fashion:

Women’s dresses ($24.98) and men’s shirts ($12.98–$15.98).

Kids’ outfits ($12-$14.98).

Fresh Florals:

Tulips ($9.97) and orchids ($17.22).

These items are optional add-ons for shoppers to enhance their celebrations.

While Walmart's Easter Meal is the highlight, the retailer also offers one-click Easter baskets under $20 and seasonal décor. However, the meal remains the primary draw, combining quantity and cost-effectiveness. For those hosting gatherings, Walmart's online ordering and flexible pickup options aim to simplify holiday prep.

