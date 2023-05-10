Walt Disney World Dining Plans: Release date, available packages, and everything to know

Walt Disney dining plans are set to make a comeback with an option for those who purchase vacation packages and stay at Disney Resort hotels. The package will be effective for stays beginning on January 9, 2024, and bookings for the same will start on May 31, 2023.

Walt Disney guests will be able to choose from two popular options: Packages that include either the Disney Quick Service Dining Plan or the Disney Dining Plan.

In a post on the official Walt Disney Parks Blog, the child-friendly company said:

"We know our guests – and families in particular – have missed dining plans, which offer guests the convenience and peace of mind of pre-paying for their meals and snacks. "

Pricing details and a list of participating restaurants in the dining scheme will be announced at a later date. The list of locations that accept the plan will be made available on Walt Disney's website at the end of the month, when the booking window for 2024 opens, on May 31, 2023.

Walt Disney Dining Plans include two plans - Quick Service Dining or the Dining Plan

Walt Disney came up with its signature dining plans to help parents save money on food expenses.

Beverages are included which each redeemed meal. Guests under 21 years of age can pick from a variety of non-alcoholic beverages. Guests older than 21 with valid identification of some kind can substitute the non-alcoholic beverage for beer, wine, and cocktails.

The specific number of meals and snacks is determined by the number of nights that are included in the guest's stay. Guests with resort-refillable mugs are eligible for refills from self-service beverage islands at any Disney Resort hotel Quick-Service location.

Meals and snacks can be chosen at any time during the stay. Unused meals and snacks are transferred onto the next day and expire at midnight on the day of checkout. These dishes are non-transferable, even between party members.

Guests aged 3 to 9 years must order from the children's menu, wherever available.

Lastly, the plan must be purchased for the entire duration of the stay and for the entire party aged 3 and above.

There are types of plans that visitors can pick from.

Walt Disney Dining Plan

If one chooses this plan, everyone in the travel party (ages 3 and up) will receive one Table-Service meal per night, one Quick Service meal per night, and one snack/non-alcoholic drink per night, along with one resort-refillable drink mug.

For example, if one books a 4-night package with a Disney Dining Plan, each guest will receive four Table-Service meals, four Quick-Service meals, and four snacks or non-alcoholic beverages - which can be redeemed at any point during the 4-night stay.

It is recommended that guests make reservations at Table-Service restaurants, as entry is subject to availability.

Walt Disney Quick Service Dining Plan

Everyone in the travel party (ages 3 and up) gets a chance to receive two Quick Service meals per night and one snack or non-alcoholic drink per night, along with a resort-refillable drink mug. Meals and snacks can be redeemed at any time of the stay, similar to the Dining Plan.

For example, if one's party books a 4-night package with a Disney Quick Service Dining Plan, each guest will be able to redeem eight Quick Service meals and four snacks or non-alcoholic beverages. These can be used at any time for the duration of the party's stay.

Alongside bringing back the dining plans, Disney came up with a few other changes to their existing plans as well.

Starting in 2024, Walt Disney World guests with date-based tickets will no longer be required to make a theme park reservation.

Walt Disney is also set to introduce "Good-to-Go Days" for people with Annual Passholders and cast members. This will allow them to visit without making reservations on specific days.

The Good-to-Go Days are separate from the recent policy update that allows APs to visit theme parks without a reservation on most afternoons.

Disney also claimed that it is planning to make changes to its Disney Genie+ service in the future. This will allow guests to make selections before their visit while limiting the time they spend on their phones during their time at the venue.

These new changes will be implemented in 2024, as mentioned earlier. It is a great way for those visiting Disney World to save money and have a seamless experience.

