“Warmonger”: Debate ensues as Lindsey Graham calls UN the “most antisemitic body” on planet Earth for urging Israel for a ceasefire resolution

United States Senator Lindsey Graham just called the United Nations the "most antisemitic body." The Senator made the aforementioned comment while talking to Sean Hannity in a Fox News interview on Monday, October 30. His comments came after the UN General Assembly voted for a ceasefire resolution on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Senator's comments on the United Nations and his thoughts on Hamas and the conflict did not sit well with a lot of netizens who accused him of being a "warmonger." Only a few people supported the Senator's opinions amongst a flood of comments calling him "evil." One X (formerly Twitter) user commented under Lindsey Graham's tweet of the Hannity segment:

Senator Graham's comments triggered a lot of backlash (Image via X)

On Friday, October 27, the United Nations passed a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza with an overwhelming majority. 120 countries voted in favor of the ceasefire, while 14 resisted. Forty-five countries, including India, Ukraine, and Canada, were absent from the voting of the resolution. According to The Times of Israel, the resolution did not mention Hamas.

The resolution proposed an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release and protection of civilians, along with international institutions, and the insurance for humanitarian aid to pass safely through the Gaza Strip. Israel rejected the calls for a ceasefire, unwavering in its mission to defeat Hamas. Apart from a call for "humanitarian pauses," the United States also rejected the resolution.

The entire list of countries voting on the ceasefire resolution (Image via X/@AbuYusufHanbali)

Netizens claim Lindsey Graham does not want an end to the conflict

In a Fox News appearance on Monday, October 30, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham told broadcaster Sean Hannity his thoughts on the United States resolution. The Senator, who condemned the ceasefire resolution, proclaimed the only condition under which Israel will have a ceasefire.

"Let me just tell you about the UN right now, it is the most antisemitic body on the planet. To ask Israel to have a ceasefire after their people were slaughtered more viciously than the Nazis, having children beheaded, women r***d in front of their parents. The UN is wrong," he told Hannity.

He proclaimed:

"Here’s when will have a ceasefire — when Hamas ceases to be a threat to Israel. Then and only then will we have a ceasefire."

The South Carolina Senator's comments on the ceasefire resolution angered a lot of social media users. "Warmonger" and "War pig" chants were loud as netizens alleged that the Senator did not want the conflict to end. People commented, "No more wars," and claimed that the Senator was "evil" and a satan worshipper. Some called the Senator a liar and alleged that he belonged in a "mental asylum."

Amongst the overwhelmingly negative response to the Senator's comments was a tiny group of people who supported Lindsey Graham. Those people talked about the hostages taken by Hamas and their alleged use of Palestinian children and citizens as human shields. Here are a few reactions to Senator Lindsey Graham's tweet of his Hannity segment:

Republican party member Senator Lindsey Graham has held the post of the senior US Senator from South Carolina since 2003. He had earlier stated in his Hannity appearance that Hamas "outdid" the Nazis. He also said that he would pressure US President Joe Biden to attack Iran if "one more American" got injured or died because of their alleged "puppets in Syria and Iraq."