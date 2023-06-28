Warrior season 3 cast list and characters explored

The third season of Warrior is all set to premiere on Max on Thursday, June 29, 2023. The series, set in the late 19th century, centers around a young martial artist who emigrates from China to San Francisco. His life takes a dramatic turn after he's hired as the hatchet man for a tong. Here's a short description of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''A crime drama that takes place in the latter half of the 19th century during brutal gang wars in San Francisco's Chinatown, it follows martial arts prodigy Ah Sahm, a Chinese immigrant who arrives in the City of Lights under mysterious circumstances. Once he proves his prowess as a fighter, Sahm becomes a hit man for one of Chinatown's most powerful organized crime families.''

The synopsis further reads,

''As he is mentored by the son of the crime family's leader, learning the ins and outs of gang warfare, Al Sahm wins the confidence of brothel madam Ah Toy, eventually revealing to her his true intentions. "Warrior" is based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee and features a largely Asian cast.''

Warrior stars Andrew Koji in the lead role, along with various others playing important supporting characters. The show is helmed by noted screenwriter Jonathan Tropper.

Warrior season 3 cast list: Who stars in Max's martial arts drama series?

1) Andrew Koji as Ah Sahm

Actor Andrew Koji stars in the lead role as Ah Sahm in Warrior. Ah Sahm is a young martial artist prodigy who's emigrated from China to the US to find his sister during the 1870s. But his life changes forever after he's hired by a tong.

Ah Sahm is the protagonist and the story is told from his perspective. Koji has received high praise from critics and viewers for his performance throughout the first two seasons. Based on the trailer, fans can expect another impressive performance from him in the third season. His other notable acting credits include Bullet Train, Snake Eyes, Seneca – On the Creation of Earthquakes, and The Innocents, to name a few.

2) Olivia Cheng as Ah Toy

Olivia Cheng essays the role of Ah Toy in the action series. Ah Toy is the owner of a brother in Chinatown and is known for her exceptional abilities when it comes to using the dao.

Cheng has received critical acclaim for her performance throughout the first two seasons, and it'll be interesting to see how her character will be explored in the new season. She's previously appeared in numerous other movies and TV shows like Supernatural, The Twelve Days of Christmas Eve, and many more.

3) Jason Tobin as Young Jun

Jason Tobin dons the role of Young Jun in Warrior. He's the son of a powerful tong leader. He becomes friends with Ah Sahm and their equation is one of the key aspects of the series. Tobin's other well-known performances were in Fistful of Vengeance, Sonora: The Devil's Highway, and more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the series also stars numerous others playing crucial supporting/minor roles like:

Telly Leung as Marcel

Kevin Otto as Horace Clark

Adam Rayner as Douglas Strickland III

Warrior season 3 on Max on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

