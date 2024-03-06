Warrior Season 4: Everything we know so far

Anticipation remains for Warrior Season 4, despite its cancellation by Max after three seasons. Warrior is a martial arts criminal drama that follows Ah Sahm's journey to San Francisco during the Tong Wars in search of his sister, but he becomes embroiled in the war instead.

The series debuted in 2019 on Cinemax and aired for two seasons. In early 2020, it was revealed that the network was discontinuing its Originals business. WBD's Max renewed the program for a third season in spring 2021, which premiered on June 29, 2023, and concluded on August 17.

Warrior season 3 was marked with instability for Ah Sahm, Young Jun, and Mai Ling as alliances shifted, crucial relationships fell apart, and bloodshed continued. The development of Warrior season 4 has not been confirmed yet. Thus, the future of the martial arts series remains unclear.

Will Warrior Season 4 ever release?

Max announced via Deadline in December 2023 that Warrior had been discontinued following three seasons, crushing prospects for a possible season 4. Regardless of its cancellation, the report further indicated that Netflix had acquired all three seasons of the series for non-exclusive distribution.

The cause of the cancellation is unknown. However, the fact that Netflix was granted non-exclusive rights to the program presents a potential option for the show to be revived in the future.

"Opportunity to continue our story": Series producer on Warrior Season 4

The series creator, Jonathan Tropper, was ecstatic that Warrior would now have an additional home on Netflix. He stated in an exclusive statement to Deadline:

"Warrior' is a show that simply refuses to die. Through platform and regime changes, the writers, producers, cast, crew, and our stunt team continued to make something powerful, relevant, and wildly unique. And now, thanks to Netflix, we’ve been given yet another lease on life, and I’m thrilled for everyone involved that millions more viewers around the world will discover it.”

Meanwhile, according to Deadline, Shannon Lee, the daughter of Bruce Lee and executive producer of Warrior, expressed enthusiasm about Netflix's acquisition and stated:

"If anything can be said about 'Warrior,' with Bruce Lee in our corner, our indomitable spirit is REAL! And so, my wish is that the huge global Netflix audience LOVES Warrior and from that Love more goodness flows – in the form of greater recognition for our talented cast and crew who deserve all the things, in the form of passionate fandom for this relevant kick ass show and, if I dare to dream, in the form of an opportunity to continue our story for our amazing fans who, thanks to Netflix, will have grown in number and enthusiasm!”

Given Netflix's track record of successful show revivals, Lee's remark is simply speculative. If Warrior attracts a large audience, Netflix may consider reviving the series, perhaps leading to a fourth season.

Andrew Koji, the lead character of Warrior, discussed the potential for a fourth season in an interview with Inverse in August 2023.

“If we did Warrior Season 4, that would be next year because everyone has to become free. It might not be until the middle of next year if we did, and I'm going to be getting old.”

Why was Warrior canceled after Season 3?

The network-defunct streaming platform discontinued Max's Warrior following three seasons of ten episodes each. Although the program occasionally fell short of its grandiose goals, the thrilling Warrior and its incredible action sequences consistently impressed both critics and audiences.

The exorbitant production costs associated with period-piece programs almost certainly played a role in Max's choice to cancel the series. Ultimately, in the era of streaming, cancellations are not uncommon when a substantial price tag is coupled with viewership figures that fail to shatter records.

However, Netflix's acquisition of Warrior provides a fighting shot for Warrior season 4 of the acclaimed series.

All three seasons of Warrior are available to stream on Max and Netflix.