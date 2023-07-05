What time will Warrior season 3 episode 4 air on Max? Release date, plot, and more details

As fans eagerly await the next installment of the gripping action drama series Warrior, the tension is building with the revelation of family ties and the impending threat of an all-out war. With the Season 3 premiere already leaving audiences at the edge of their seats, the anticipation for Episode 4 continues to grow.

However, the wait is almost over! Warrior Season 3 Episode 4 is set to air on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 03:00 AM ET on HBO Max. For those eager to continue following the story, this is the perfect time to witness the next chapter in the enthralling saga. Unfortunately, as of now, there is no word on international streaming options for Season 3.

Season 3 episode 4 schedule: Details of all the Warrior episodes

Since the dramatic triple bill opener on June 29, 2023, Warrior has continued to release new episodes every Thursday on HBO Max. With Episode 4 premiering on July 6, 2023, viewers can mark their calendars for the subsequent episodes:

Episode 4: July 6, 2023

Episode 5: July 13, 2023

Episode 6: July 20, 2023

Episode 7: July 27, 2023

Episode 8: August 3, 2023

Episode 9: August 10, 2023

Episode 10: August 17, 2023

As with any captivating series, the plot of Warrior Season 3 Episode 4 has been kept tightly under wraps. However, based on the events leading up to this episode, fans can anticipate more heart-pounding action, gripping drama, and unexpected twists.

The simmering tensions between the rival gangs, the Hop Wei and the Long Zii remain at the center of the conflict. Under the leadership of Young Jun, the Hop Wei continues their territory clash with the Long Zii, but the power-hungry acting mayor, Walter Buckley, backed by Sergeant Bill O'Hara of the San Francisco Police Department, attempts to suppress any hope of rebellion.

Meanwhile, the protagonist Ah Sahm finds himself in a precarious situation. In the previous episode, the shocking revelation that Mai Ling is his sister adds an emotional layer to their strained relationship. Working within the ranks of the Long Zii, Ah Sahm is forced to try and earn the respect he once had, all while facing the looming threat of an explosive gang war that could plunge Chinatown back into chaos.

As Ah Sahm and Mai Ling go on the run from the Chinese Consulate, the pressure intensifies, and viewers can expect a compelling narrative that delves into family dynamics and loyalty amidst the chaos of the Tong Wars.

An unyielding battle for honor and family

Warrior Season 3 Episode 4 promises to deliver an intense and captivating viewing experience. With its complex characters, intricate storytelling, and enthralling martial arts sequences, the show continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

As the story unfolds, Ah Sahm navigates the challenges brought on by the revelation of his family connection to Mai Ling and how he strives to reclaim his place in the midst of the brewing gang war.

So, set your alarms and prepare for a thrilling ride as Warrior Season 3 Episode 4 hits HBO Max on July 6, 2023, at 3:00 AM ET. With six more episodes to come, this action-packed season is sure to keep the viewers' eyes locked with each episode. Don't miss out on this riveting chapter in this series saga!

Poll : 0 votes