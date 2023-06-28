Where was Warrior season 3 shot? Filming locations of the martial drama series explored

Warrior season 3 is about to hit HBO Max on June 29, 2023. The upcoming release is based on the late genius martial artist Bruce Lee’s writings. Season 3 will have ten episodes, with the first two premiering together on HBO Max on Thursday. Both the previous seasons followed a weekly release pattern, so it is expected that the upcoming installment will toe the same line.

After residing on Cinemax for its initial two seasons, the crime drama moved to HBO Max in January 2021. The network handed over a third round to the martial arts-based show in April 2021, and production for the same commenced on July 18, 2022, around Lee’s death anniversary.

The team called it a wrap between October and November of that year. Like the previous two editions, the third season was also filmed entirely in Cape Town. Loni Peristere, the director of the show, announced the culmination of shooting on social media in November.

Earlier, there were plans to stretch the shooting plan till January this year, but it seems the cast and crew pulled all the strings to wrap it up before target. Among the locations, Camps Bay Beach and Table Mountain National Park were tapped by the team, reports said.

Warrior generated "significant investment" throughout its production schedule in Cape Town

For seasons 1 and 2 of Warrior, over 600 crew members, including only nine foreigners, were at work. More than 390 businesses were open during the entire shooting schedule.

The CEO of Wesgro, which is the official tourism, trade, and investment promotion agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape, hailed the “significant investment” brought over by the team attached to the popular show.

“There has also been a significant investment in sets‚ and the 19th-century Chinatown‚ San Francisco backlot at the Cape Town Film Studios could be a huge asset for the local industry at large,” he added.

As mentioned earlier, season 3 was also filmed in Cape Town even though the show is set in San Francisco. According to UK-based assistant director and producer Marios Hamboulides, South Africa gives “bang for your buck.”

He highlighted that the cost of erecting an entire set in the local studios is much lower than that in Europe or the US.

“There is also the appeal of no unions. They take the position that they want the international productions coming in, so they pay their people less money on longer hours but keep them working on projects,” added the producer, known for Slow Horses (2022), Bridgerton (2020), and The Favourite (2018).

Apart from Warrior (all seasons), the South African capital was also the production home to projects like One Piece (2023–present), Outlander (2014–present), Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), Black Sails (2014–2017), and Love Island (2015–present), among others.

To note, season 3 of Warrior arrives almost three years after the sophomore season aired its finale on December 4, 2020. While the first episode of the yet-to-be-released season has been written by Jonathan Tropper, Brad Kane has written the second episode.

