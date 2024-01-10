Was Indiana Jones crushed in the Disney stunt show accident? Explained

The Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular is one of the biggest attractions at Walt Disney World. It celebrates the fictional explorer's legacy and places guests on a set to help them experience the process behind film production. The show features live stunts from performers dressed as the iconic character and involves an element of risk. While stunts are designed keeping in mind their safety, things often don't go as planned.

This happened in 2013 when a boulder malfunctioned, much to the horror of the performer playing Jones, and seemingly crushed him. However, he escaped unhurt, as it was made of rubber.

Disney launched the show on August 25, 1989, and it became an instant hit with the film franchise’s fanbase. Jerry Rees, best known for his work on The Brave Little Toaster, directs the spectacle, with Glenn Randall as the stunt coordinator.

Was 'Indiana Jones' injured on Epic Stunt Spectacular?

The Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular features stunt persons as they navigate their way through deadly traps straight out of The Raiders of Lost Ark.

The stunts are planned well in advance to ensure the performers’ safety. However, they don’t always go as smoothly as expected. In 2013, an act went wrong when a boulder dropped earlier than planned and appeared to crush the actor playing the explorer. Fortunately, he didn't get injured as it was made of rubber. A video of the incident has resurfaced and is now going viral on social media.

Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular is no stranger to mishaps

The Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular has seen its share of controversy over the years. In 1990, OSHA fined the resort after three performers were injured in separate accidents around the same time. Another artist fell 25 feet onto the concrete a few days later.

Similarly, in 2009, the show made headlines for an unfortunate reason when 30-year-old performer Anislav Varbanov died of injuries sustained during the performance. Disney canceled the next day’s event in his memory.

What is the history of the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular?

Disney launched the show in 1989 to capitalize on the popularity of the Harrison Ford-led film franchise. It initially featured Nazi Swastikas on German uniforms and vehicles, but they were removed in 2004. The spectacle has a duration of 25 minutes and centers on the legendary explorer as he deals with deadly traps.

According to Disney, the show’s official description reads:

Watch live as the daring duo dodges deadly traps, battles bad guys, leaps from tall buildings and makes thrilling escapes straight out of Raiders of the Lost Ark. The edge-of-your-seat suspense ends with a dynamite finale!

The show featured active participation from audience members until 2020, when Disney discontinued this practice in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Is Indiana Jones based on a true story?

Jones is rumored to be based on Roy Chapman Andrews, a renowned American naturalist. According to the Smithsonian Channel, Andrews served as the model for heroes in adventure movies in the 1940s, which indirectly inspired George Lucas. However, Lucas has never spoken about this.

That said, the films feature a mix of reality and fiction. Dial of Destiny director James Mangold confirmed this during the film’s promotions.

“All the Indiana Jones movies are built on a fusion of fantasy and reality, an extrapolation of what might have been to what may be impossible.”

Dial of Destiny, the final chapter of the Indiana Jones saga, hit screens on June 30, 2023, and ended up being a commercial failure. It is available to stream on Disney+.