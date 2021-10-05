Was Marc Pilcher vaccinated? Tributes pour in as make-up artist of 'Bridgerton' fame dies of COVID at 53 

Marc Pilcher, the popular make-up artist known for his work in Bridgerton, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the age of 53. He reportedly died after a battle with COVID despite being vaccinated against the virus.

The news of his demise was confirmed by his team at Curtis Brown Agency to Variety:

“It is with the deepest of hearts we confirm that Marc Elliot Pilcher, Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winning hair and makeup designer/stylist, passed away after a battle with COVID-19 on Sunday 3rd October 2021.”

The tragic news arrived just a few weeks after the acclaimed stylist received a Creative Emmy Award in Los Angeles for his work on the Netflix period drama. As per his agency, he took multiple COVID tests during his recent trip across the Atlantic but tested negative for the virus every time.

Unfortunately, he fell ill following his return home and succumbed to coronavirus-related health complications over the weekend. His family also confirmed that he was double-vaccinated and had no underlying health issues.

Marc Pilcher was a prominent hair and make-up artist based in the UK. He began his career in the industry in 1988 and worked in theater shows like Company, Sunset Boulevard and Aspects of Love.

He was associated with London’s West End theater community for 15 years before joining the film and TV scene in early 2000s. Known for noteworthy make-up and styling skills, Marc went on to work with actors like Michael Gambon, Ralph Fiennes, Dame Judi Dench, Dame Maggie Smith, Emily Blunt, Madonna, Helena Bonham Carter, Michelle Williams and Sir Ian McKellen, among many others.

The creative artist received three Hollywood Makeup Artist & Hairstyling Guild Awards for his contribution to Bridgerton, Downtown Abbey and Mary Queen of Scots. The latter also earned him an Academy Award nomination for hairstyling in 2019. Last month, he won the 2021 Emmy Award for Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling for Bridgerton.

His unfortunate and sudden demise has left the industry in complete shock. Several colleagues took to social media to pay tribute to the make-up artist:

shonda rhimes @shondarhimes The passing of Marc Pilcher is beyond words. I will forever be in awe of the incredible hairstyling and makeup work that he brought to Bridgerton. My heart goes out to his loved ones as we lost him way too soon. The passing of Marc Pilcher is beyond words. I will forever be in awe of the incredible hairstyling and makeup work that he brought to Bridgerton. My heart goes out to his loved ones as we lost him way too soon.

Nicola Coughlan @nicolacoughlan So heartbroken by the loss of Marc Pilcher, the brilliant and visionary Hair and Makeup designer for Bridgerton Season One.

Marc was so passionate about his work and so tremendously talented. Not even a month ago he won his first Emmy award. So heartbroken by the loss of Marc Pilcher, the brilliant and visionary Hair and Makeup designer for Bridgerton Season One.

Marc was so passionate about his work and so tremendously talented. Not even a month ago he won his first Emmy award. https://t.co/xax3BDYuU9

Jamie Beamish @jamiebeamish Nicola Coughlan @nicolacoughlan So heartbroken by the loss of Marc Pilcher, the brilliant and visionary Hair and Makeup designer for Bridgerton Season One.

Marc was so passionate about his work and so tremendously talented. Not even a month ago he won his first Emmy award. So heartbroken by the loss of Marc Pilcher, the brilliant and visionary Hair and Makeup designer for Bridgerton Season One.

Marc was so passionate about his work and so tremendously talented. Not even a month ago he won his first Emmy award. https://t.co/xax3BDYuU9 Got a shock when I heard this earlier. Marc Pilcher was a lovely talented brilliant man. It was him and his team that were the first port of call every morning on Bridgerton and he ran a trailer that made you happy to start the day, and you always looked great. Heartbreaking. twitter.com/nicolacoughlan… Got a shock when I heard this earlier. Marc Pilcher was a lovely talented brilliant man. It was him and his team that were the first port of call every morning on Bridgerton and he ran a trailer that made you happy to start the day, and you always looked great. Heartbreaking. twitter.com/nicolacoughlan…

Shondaland Digital @byshondaland The Shondaland family is deeply saddened by the passing of Marc Pilcher. A true master of his craft, Marc told beautiful stories for television and film through his hairstyling and makeup creations. The Shondaland family is deeply saddened by the passing of Marc Pilcher. A true master of his craft, Marc told beautiful stories for television and film through his hairstyling and makeup creations.

Elizabeth McGovern @ElizabethMcGov I’m absolutely devastated. Marc was a talented, beautiful man. Covid is still with us. theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2… I’m absolutely devastated. Marc was a talented, beautiful man. Covid is still with us. theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2…

Meanwhile, the online community also took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the award-winning stylist:

Trudy Seivwright MD @SeivwrightTrudy Nothing is a 💯. We have to throw the kitchen sink at this virus. He was fully vaccinated. google.com/amp/s/news.yah… Nothing is a 💯. We have to throw the kitchen sink at this virus. He was fully vaccinated.google.com/amp/s/news.yah…

NicoleBdorf @NicoleBdorf Saddened to hear that renowned hair/makeup stylist Marc Pilcher has passed away. Only 2 weeks ago, Marc & his fabulous team had won the“Outstanding Period Hairstyling” Emmy award for their phenomenal work on #Bridgerton S1. Sending condolences to his friends & family 😔🙏💔 Saddened to hear that renowned hair/makeup stylist Marc Pilcher has passed away. Only 2 weeks ago, Marc & his fabulous team had won the“Outstanding Period Hairstyling” Emmy award for their phenomenal work on #Bridgerton S1. Sending condolences to his friends & family 😔🙏💔 https://t.co/Ggnk5fx8v1

iRis 🐝🧲 @iris_bee_ Vogue Magazine @voguemagazine Bridgerton's makeup and hair designer Marc Pilcher, and his team member Claire Matthews, talk us through the show’s beauty looks, and how to recreate them. vogue.cm/bdTPS1f Bridgerton's makeup and hair designer Marc Pilcher, and his team member Claire Matthews, talk us through the show’s beauty looks, and how to recreate them. vogue.cm/bdTPS1f Some very sad news tonight - Marc Pilcher, who worked on Bridgerton season 1 and recently won an Emmy for his genius, has passed away. Thinking of his loved ones and ever so grateful for all he has given to the show. Thank you, Mr Pilcher. 💔 twitter.com/voguemagazine/… Some very sad news tonight - Marc Pilcher, who worked on Bridgerton season 1 and recently won an Emmy for his genius, has passed away. Thinking of his loved ones and ever so grateful for all he has given to the show. Thank you, Mr Pilcher. 💔 twitter.com/voguemagazine/…

Sara Tomko @actressaratomko alan tudyk @AlanTudyk double vaccinated and recently tested before his Emmy win in LA. It took 2 1/2 weeks for covid to take a 53 year old man with no underlying health issues. RIP twitter.com/Variety/status… double vaccinated and recently tested before his Emmy win in LA. It took 2 1/2 weeks for covid to take a 53 year old man with no underlying health issues. RIP twitter.com/Variety/status… COVID is no joke. Stop acting like it won’t hurt you, it will. RIP #MarcPilcher you were a treasure in the industry and you did everything right to protect yourself. Glad you got a well deserved Emmy before you parted. May your next journey take you on many new adventures. twitter.com/alantudyk/stat… COVID is no joke. Stop acting like it won’t hurt you, it will. RIP #MarcPilcher you were a treasure in the industry and you did everything right to protect yourself. Glad you got a well deserved Emmy before you parted. May your next journey take you on many new adventures. twitter.com/alantudyk/stat…

Dr Hannah Greig @Hannah_Greig shondaland tv @shondaland The Shondaland family is deeply saddened by the passing of Marc Pilcher. A true master of his craft, Marc told beautiful stories for Television and Film through his hairstyling and makeup creations. The Shondaland family is deeply saddened by the passing of Marc Pilcher. A true master of his craft, Marc told beautiful stories for Television and Film through his hairstyling and makeup creations. This is very sad news. Covid still brutal and taking lives. Marc Pilcher won an Emmy last month for his incredible work on Bridgerton season 1. twitter.com/shondaland/sta… This is very sad news. Covid still brutal and taking lives. Marc Pilcher won an Emmy last month for his incredible work on Bridgerton season 1. twitter.com/shondaland/sta…

Julia Townend @JT_Makeup RIP to Marc Pilcher, Hair & Makeup Designer, winning his Emmy a couple of weeks ago for Bridgerton, very loved, incredibly talented & far too young. Covid is very real & cruel RIP to Marc Pilcher, Hair & Makeup Designer, winning his Emmy a couple of weeks ago for Bridgerton, very loved, incredibly talented & far too young. Covid is very real & cruel https://t.co/HUblfNtF5E

Wildbell @wildbell Arrived and standing by for my Pfizer booster. I take this needle in the memory and with much respect for Marc Pilcher, the 53-year-old fully-dosed Emmy winner a few weeks ago for "Bridgerton," who with no underlying health issues died yesterday of Covid. Rest in peace. Arrived and standing by for my Pfizer booster. I take this needle in the memory and with much respect for Marc Pilcher, the 53-year-old fully-dosed Emmy winner a few weeks ago for "Bridgerton," who with no underlying health issues died yesterday of Covid. Rest in peace.

Alistair Petrie @alistairpetrie Marc Pilcher was such a fine talent. And totally lovely. His work was recognised quite rightly at the Emmys just recently. He would’ve gone on to many more. Too soon. Far far too damn soon. Go well Marc. x Marc Pilcher was such a fine talent. And totally lovely. His work was recognised quite rightly at the Emmys just recently. He would’ve gone on to many more. Too soon. Far far too damn soon. Go well Marc. x

Christa Scalise 🇺🇸🇮🇹🕊🙏🏼 @ChristaScalise twitter.com/SeivwrightTrud… Trudy Seivwright MD @SeivwrightTrudy Nothing is a 💯. We have to throw the kitchen sink at this virus. He was fully vaccinated. google.com/amp/s/news.yah… Nothing is a 💯. We have to throw the kitchen sink at this virus. He was fully vaccinated.google.com/amp/s/news.yah… “He was 53, double vaccinated with no underlying health condition.” May the passing of Marc Pilcher be a wake-up call for the anti-early treatment crowd and those who falsely were led to believe the VAX would prevent death. Prayers to his family. #EarlyTreatment “He was 53, double vaccinated with no underlying health condition.” May the passing of Marc Pilcher be a wake-up call for the anti-early treatment crowd and those who falsely were led to believe the VAX would prevent death. Prayers to his family. #EarlyTreatment twitter.com/SeivwrightTrud…

Keith Hide @keithhide RIP Marc Elliot Pilcher, you were a dear friend, a kind, talented and wonderful person. You were cruelly taken from us far too soon. I will miss you so very much xx #MarcPilcher RIP Marc Elliot Pilcher, you were a dear friend, a kind, talented and wonderful person. You were cruelly taken from us far too soon. I will miss you so very much xx #MarcPilcher

Marc Pilcher is survived by his family, friends and his beloved pet Yuri. He will certainly be missed by his contemporaries, co-workers and well-wishers but his contribution to theater, films and television will always be remembered.

