Was Robin Scherbatsky pregnant in How I Met Your Mother Season 4? Explained

Yes, Robin Scherbatsky (Cobie Smulders) was pregnant in How I Met Your Mother Season 4. Long-running television programs like this one are always susceptible to having real-world events interfere with the plot at some point. That was the predicament that How I Met Your Mother and its two lead ladies found themselves in during seasons four and five.

Since Robin Scherbatsky and Lily Aldrin (Alyson Hannigan) weren't pregnant on the program, there were some problems during production because they were both pregnant in real life. After the production for Season 4 of How I Met Your Mother had begun, Alyson Hannigan announced that she was pregnant in real life. Weeks later, Cobie Smulders, who plays Robin Scherbatsky, announced the same.

Though both actresses were in the early stages of their pregnancies, the crew and the cast had a little problem dealing with the situation. The character of Robin wasn’t fond of having babies whilst Lily had recently vowed not to specifically have a baby. The actresses were given larger handbags and loose clothing to hide their pregnancy.

How I Met Your Mother: Robin Scherbatsky Cannot Have A Baby

Robin Scherbatsky, a fictional character from the show ‘How I Met Your Mother', does not have a biological child in the storyline. Her character experiences various relationship dynamics and career aspirations throughout the series, but motherhood is not part of her character’s journey. This aspect of her story highlights the diverse life choices and paths that individuals can take.

A short while later, Barney and Robin get a pregnancy scare, but in the end, they are both relieved that Robin is not pregnant. Although Robin is shocked to learn she is expecting, she is a little taken aback by Barney's response when she informs him he is the father.

Apart from the potential impact on Robin's relationship with Kevin, both of them experience a range of emotions regarding becoming parents, based on interactions with other individuals: Barney with his pre-Ted sidekick Insane Duane, and Robin with Lily's gynecologist Dr. Sonya, who provides further details about her condition. Further medical testing informs Robin that she is sterile, but she waits a long time to notify Barney.

Barney starts seeing Quinn Garvey, a stripper, as a rebound. Quinn is taken aback to learn of Barney's close friendship with Robin and loses faith in Barney's ability to behave honourably around her. Even though they can become engaged, they ultimately split up because they realize their prenuptial agreements show they don't trust one another.

Barney asks Robin to marry him, and she accepts. On May 25, 2013 (The End of the Aisle), they tied the knot. Barney is fed up with staying in hotels all the time and not being able to hold down a job of his own after spending three years travelling the world together to support Robin's journalism career.

After three years of marriage, Robin gives him an out, and the two file for divorce in 2016 (Last Forever - Part Two). Even after the divorce, they stay friends.

