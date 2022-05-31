WATCH: 5 hilarious courtroom crowd reactions from Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial has gone through a variety of phases over its lengthy process, starting on April 11, 2022. Termed the "trial of the century," this was the first high-profile trial that was broadcast around the world in the age of the internet and social media, resulting in some hilarious reactions and interpretations.

The case itself was far from anything funny. Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for $50 million in 2019 for an article she posted in The Washington Post, talking about domestic abuse. The article allegedly hinted at Depp being a perpetrator of domestic violence and resulted in Depp losing some crucial roles. Amber Heard counter-sued Depp for publicly calling Heard's alleged abuse a hoax.

The case resulted in a lengthy trial, hoards of evidence, and some bizarre moments where lawyers from both sides tried to dig up dirt on the other party, resulting in a hilarious exchange that was inadvertently funny. The courtroom crowd was one of the groups that enjoyed the most during these fiery exchanges. Let us check out some hilarious audience reactions from the courtroom during the Johnny Depp x Amber Heard trial.

Top 5 courtroom reactions in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

5) Johnny Depp's attorney's slip of the tongue

In a never-before-seen fashion, Depp's lawyer publicly misspelled Amber Heard as Amber Turd. Not only has this sparked some controversy and become a subject for many memes across social media, but this also got a hilarious reaction in the courtroom as the entire crowd burst out laughing.

We don't know if it was indeed accidental but it was top-class entertainment.

4) Johnny, Johnny? Answer the questions

In one particular sequence, Johnny Depp is seen answering some seemingly unrelated and possibly bizarre questions from Amber Heard's attorney. His cool and sometimes mildly sarcastic reactions got some good laughs out of the courtroom audience.

What is even funnier about this video is that despite the reaction of both Depp and the courtroom, the defense attorney keeps on going in the same direction, making it funnier with each question.

3) Johnny's laughing security guard

One of the more popular videos circulating on the internet is that of Johnny Depp's security guard laughing uncontrollably inside the court. This took place when Depp's attorney, Camille Vasquez, was questioning Amber Heard on the stand.

The security guard burst out laughing and left the room, unable to control himself, drawing a lot of the audience's attention and laughter. Multiple members of the courtroom audience can be seen looking at him and laughing among themselves. This was one of the funniest moments in the trial.

2) Depp's reaction to the p*nis question

Another video doing the rounds on social media shows Amber Heard's defense team's bizarre obsession involving Johnny Depp's private parts. They somehow managed to stay on this topic for a long time, making it even funnier.

Depp's reaction to these bizarre accusations was hilarious, and the courtroom struggled to keep quiet as the defense attorney stuck to his questions in the same direction.

1) And the best reaction award goes to...

One of the funniest reactions in the courtroom was from a guy in the front seat with a yellow tie. His reactions were not only hilarious, but his different expressions of shock were some of the funniest things in the courtroom that day.

The reaction came as a result of words from Heard's chosen mental health professional, who was hired to assess Johnny Depp. This was an outright violation of ethics, as the doctor giving his testimony about Depp's mental health had not examined Depp as his team had refused to have his mental health examined.

The guy with the yellow tie gaped quite visibly during the doctor's testimony and continued to demonstrate a variety of facial emotions as bizarre as the testimony.

The final verdict of the trial will be out soon. Stay tuned for more updates.

