WATCH: Bexar County woman arrested after video of her shooting at homes goes viral online

A 22-year-old Texan woman identified as Genesis Rodriguez is in custody after she randomly fired several rounds at homes in western Bexar County. She was arrested on Friday, August 26, 2022.

According to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, even though the suspect fired in the air, some of the bullets went through the wall of a child’s bedroom. A few bullets also hit a stop sign. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

After the firing, Rodriguez took to her Instagram account (@yourfavgennyy) to post a video of the incident. She is said to have fired more than 20 rounds. Soon after the post went viral, she was arrested by law enforcement.

The video was heavily shared on Reddit and YouTube.While Rodriguez's Instagram post has since been deleted, it continues to make rounds on other social media platforms.

Disclaimer: The following video contains material that may be disturbing to some audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.

After she was arrested on August 26, authorities charged her with a class A misdemeanor, a violation of a protective order, and deadly conduct with a firearm, which is a third-degree felony. The Bexar County Sheriff described her actions as "a drunken act of stupidity."

Now that Rodriguez is under a protective order, she cannot have a firearm in her possession.

Bexar County shooting: Rodriguez's bail set at $35,000

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy Johnny Garcia, speaking to the San Antonio Express-News, said:

"BCSO investigators learned that a video had been posted on social media of a female randomly shooting from a moving vehicle indiscriminately into a residential neighborhood, which was later confirmed to be where the shooting occurred."

A date for the hearing has been set and Rodriguez is scheduled to appear before the court on October 11. Her bail was set at $35,000.

One of the bullets fired by Rodriguez went through a child's bedroom.

Later, while speaking to the San Antonio Express-News, Alfonso Perez, the owner of the house, admitted to getting startled by gunshots. The next day, he noticed that the bullet went through his closet and into his kid's bedroom, a few feet from where his son had been sleeping.

Speaking to reporters, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said:

"Those bullets go somewhere. And in this case, it entered a small boy’s room."

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) stated that they have evidence that a shooting occurred in connection with the incident. Authorities have a Chrysler 300 in their possession.

Rodriguez's criminal history involves domestic violence

As per the County Sheriff, the suspect has a criminal history involving domestic violence. Referring to Rodriguez's past run-in with the law, he said:

"She’s been in the Bexar County Jail before and that’s where she finds herself again."

Furthermore, the sheriff stated the possibility that several suspects were out getting drunk all night and may have driven across the neighborhood while firing several rounds. He maintained that there could be more arrests in this scenario.

Last week on Friday, at around 6 pm, deputies were executing a warrant on the East Side in the 4400 block of Pine Road, according to County Sheriff Salazar. However, there has been no information on what evidence was discovered.

