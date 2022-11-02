WATCH: Bodycam footage shows Florida DUI suspect blaming damaged car on paranormal activity

On Sunday, October 23, 2022, a Florida man was pulled over by Marion County Sheriff’s deputies on suspicion of Driving Under Influence (DUI). To the utter surprise of the officers, the suspect was somehow driving a car that was missing two tires.

In body camera footage released by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officers can be seen engaging with the driver who claimed that he had been "cursed" and hit a curb because of said curse. He added that his vehicle was missing tires because of the same reason. What had looked like deflated tires to the officers were the rims on which the car was driving.

The entire situation took a nasty turn when the Florida man, identified as Andres Orjuela-Montealegre, began harassing and cursing at the officers. He can be heard threatening them in the body cam footage:

"If you mess with me right now, let me tell you something, I'm going to break your head with a baseball bat. I'm going to...skin you alive."

Disclaimer: The following video contains strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Florida DUI suspect charged with Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer following early morning tussle

Andres Orjuela-Montealegre was pulled over by Marion County Sheriff's deputies in the area of SW 484 and the Northbound on-ramp of I-75.

Upon questioning, the Florida man insisted that the situation was dire and that he was faced with a "do or die" choice. He claimed that the choice was between driving home without tires or burning down the car. He chose to drive home with two missing tires.

In an official Facebook post, the Marion County Sheriff's Office reported:

"When the deputy asked about the damage to the vehicle, Andres stated someone had put a curse on him and that he hit a curb a little hard. He was asked to exit the car. Andres complied, but was unsteady on his feet."

The officers, however, paid little attention to his claims and instructed him to step out of the vehicle. When Andres Orjuela-Montealegre appeared unsteady on his feet, he was asked to perform field sobriety tests. This was met with a lot of resistance and the Florida resident hurled curses and threats at the officers.

According to reports, the suspect allegedly spat on one of the officer's faces and tried to grab their taser. In their Facebook post, the Marion County Sheriff's Office stated that the suspect tried to unholster the taser but was overpowered by the other deputy at the scene.

"As Deputy Wilson cleaned the spit from his face, Andres began grabbing Deputy Osborne's taser in an attempt to unholster it. Deputy Osborne was able to gain control of Andres and secure his taser."

Andres Orjuela-Montealegre was arrested on the spot and placed into a patrol car. However, as per the Facebook post from the Sheriff's office, he allegedly kicked the deputies while getting into the back of the vehicle.

"Andres then had to be picked up to be placed in the back of the patrol vehicle, where he kicked at and struck both deputies. Andres continued his tirade and spit all over the back of the deputy’s vehicle. After arriving at the jail, Andres refused to submit a breath test..."

The Florida man was subsequently charged with two counts of Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Attempt to Deprive an Officer of Means of Protection or Communication, Resisting an Officer with Violence, Driving Under the Influence, and Corrupt by Threat against Public Servant.

He risks an imprisonment sentence of more than 25 years and is currently being held on a $27,000 bond.

