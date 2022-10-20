Update on alleged legal proceedings in Jeff Hardy's third DUI arrest

It looks like Jeff Hardy's hearing with regards to his DUI (driving under the influence) arrest has been updated once again as per recent reports.

Hardy was apprehended by three policemen back in June in Volusia County, Florida after drunk driving. Aside from that, he was also charged with multiple violations like a suspended license.

It was The Charismatic Enigma's third DUI arrest in ten years and was promptly suspended without pay by AEW President Tony Khan. He was also ordered to enter a rehab facility.

The pre-trial hearings for Hardy were supposed to take place today (October 19th) after it was originally scheduled on August 17.

However, in a new update from PWInsider, the proceedings were postponed after the AEW star's lawyer filed a motion to push back the hearing. Prosecutors agreed after Hardy's attorney "provided extensive mitigation materials to the counsel for the state."

It was also mentioned that both camps would need additional time to arrange a "potential pre-trial resolution," which means that they are working on a plea agreement to avoid a trial.

As a result, the hearing is now scheduled for a newer date and will now be set to occur on November 17.

Matt Hardy shared some updates on Jeff Hardy's well-being while suspended by AEW

During his appearance on Busted Open, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy's older brother, revealed that the latter was doing well in his rehab and wished him nothing but the best.

The 48-year-old further stated that when he spoke to The Charismatic Enigma, he felt that there was progress.

"He seems to be doing really well. The conversations I've had with him have been really, really good, and the most important barometer, I think, of all these things, is that his wife Beth is super happy with his progress and where he's at in life."

Hardy's suspension in AEW will only be lifted if he fixes his alcohol and substance issues and vowed that he will be clean in the long run.

