"Even if Jeff [Hardy] never wrestles another day in his life" - Matt Hardy provides big update on his brother amid rumors of him not returning to AEW anytime soon

Matt Hardy recently shared some interesting information about his brother Jeff Hardy amid rumors of the latter not returning to AEW anytime soon.

Jeff is indefinitely suspended from the Jacksonville-based promotion without pay and is undergoing rehab to treat his long-standing alcohol and drug problems. This was after he was arrested for driving with a suspended license and DUI (driving under the influence) in Volusia County, Florida, on June 13 this year.

The Charismatic Enigma is finally slated for a pre-trial hearing on October 19 after several reschedulings. Still, reports stated that Jeff isn't expected to return to AEW until he sorts out his legal battle and personal issues.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Matt expressed that he only wants the best in his younger brother's life:

"I just want him to get better, even if Jeff never wrestles another day in his life. I want him to be healthy, and it's important for him to be healthy and happy, because he has two beautiful daughters, he has a very loving wife who has stuck by his side through thick and through thin, and the most important thing I want for my brother is for him to be healthy," Matt said.

The 48-year-old AEW star also revealed that after several conversations with Jeff, he felt the latter was getting better.

"He seems to be doing really well. The conversations I've had with him have been really, really good, and the most important barometer, I think, of all these things, is that his wife Beth is super happy with his progress and where he's at in life," Matt added. [H/T WrestlingInc]

It remains to be seen if The Charismatic Enigma manages to return in time for the remainder of this year once he settles his issues.

How has Jeff Hardy's AEW run been so far?

Before his DUI arrest in June, Jeff Hardy had a pretty good AEW run after debuting on March 9, 2022, on Dynamite. He embarked on a feud with The Andrade Family Office, usually teaming up with Matt, Darby Allin, and Sting.

The Charismatic Enigma then entered the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament. After defeating Bobby Fish and Darby Allin in the qualifier and quarterfinal rounds, he lost to Adam Cole (the eventual winner) in the semifinals.

Afterward, Jeff teamed up with Matt to defeat The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) at Double or Nothing on May 29.

The Hardys were booked to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Dynamite: Road Rager in June before Jeff ran into the aforementioned legal trouble, which resulted in his suspension.

