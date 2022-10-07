Jeff Hardy's future with AEW reportedly disclosed amid indefinite suspension 

There has been some reported insight as to whether or not Jeff Hardy will be making his return to AEW anytime soon.

PWInsider reports that Hardy is set for a pre-trial hearing for his DUI charges in Florida on Wednesday, October 19th. It was reported over the summer that Hardy's attorneys had waived his right to a speedy trial and requested a hearing set for July to be pushed back 60 days, with the hope it would assist in his defense. The October 19th date is the rescheduled hearing.

It was further reported that Hardy is still officially with AEW. However, he is not expected to return from his suspension until his legal matters are cleared up and he's shown he can maintain sobriety. The former WWE star has been in treatment since news broke of his arrest earlier this year.

Prior to his suspension from AEW, Hardy had been scheduled alongside his brother Matt to challenge for the tag titles held by Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. The match was eventually won by the Young Bucks, earning them their second reign.

Jeff's brother Matt has made it clear he wants to challenge for the AEW Trios titles

Jeff's arrest and subsequent suspension left his brother Matt without direction after the two were pulled from their title match. Matt Hardy has recently been attempting to reunite with his former HFO stablemates Private Party.

Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the mastermind of the Broken Universe proclaimed his desire to challenge for the Trios Tag titles alongside his former proteges.

"Absolutely, 100%. I would love to do a run with Private Party as a trios team and fight and challenge for the titles, I would love to do that. It'd be so fun. That'd be a cool notch to add to my belt, being a trios champion." (H/T Fightful)

Matt Hardy found himself separated from Private Party when they, the Butcher and the Blade ousted him from the AHFO in favor of Andrade. With the team unhappy in their direction under the AFO, it appears they may be set to reunite with Hardy sooner rather than later.

