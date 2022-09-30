Matt Hardy claims he wants to join popular AEW tag team for shot at Trios Championship

AEW star Matt Hardy recently cited his interest in teaming up with Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) and competing in the trios division.

Hardy became a household name in the late 90s during his WWE tenure. Often teaming up with his brother Jeff Hardy, the two were known for their high-flying moves in the ring. Matt had an on-and-off association with WWE over the years and even had a stint with IMPACT Wrestling before signing with AEW in 2020.

Earlier this year, Jeff Hardy made his All Elite Wrestling debut in a segment where he came to his brother's aid from a vicious assault by his opponents. Jeff was later arrested for a DUI and was suspended indefinitely from the promotion.

On the recent edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former WWE Superstar highlighted his interest in joining Private Party and aiming for the Trios Championships.

"Absolutely, 100%. I would love to do a run with Private Party as a trios team and fight and challenge for the titles, I would love to do that. It'd be so fun. That'd be a cool notch to add to my belt, being a trios champion." (H/T Fightful)

Matt Hardy shared an update on Jeff Hardy's future in AEW

The Hardy Boyz had an impressive and dominant run in WWE. They are multi-time WWE Tag Team Champions. Following Jeff Hardy's arrest, Tony Khan mentioned that he could return to the promotion only after seeking help and completing rehab.

On the prior edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast where TNT Champion Wardlow was a special guest, the wrestling legend mentioned that they were close to getting his younger brother back on the right path after his turbulent lifestyle:

"[Teaming with Wardlow] sounds great. I'm pretty excited. We're getting close to the point where we meet the new Jeff [Hardy] and we figure out his future and what he ends up doing. I'm pretty excited because I feel like his mentality is like — he knows he has to make some changes and do what's right. I feel like he's at a point where he will this time around. I'm excited to have him back and I think this would be amazing. It'd be so much fun."

The two brothers have an intense bond that enhances their wrestling capabilities in tag matches.

