Watch: Colorado bus driver Brian Fitzgerald charged with child abuse as video shows him slamming brakes on purpose

On March 1, 2023, Colorado bus driver Brian Fitzgerald allegedly slammed the brakes of the bus dangerously to teach the young occupants a lesson. Fitzgerald claimed that he applied the brakes in an effort to "educate" the kids who were getting up from their seats and running around. However, the incident led to Fitzgerald being charged with several counts of child abuse. He was also fired from his job by the Douglas County School District.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a child abuse investigation

In the footage of the incident, the children can be heard getting reprimanded by Brian Fitzgerald for getting up from their seats. The kids shouted in terror as he slammed on the brakes before telling them that was exactly why they should follow his advice. According to FOX, at least one young girl sustained injuries that caused her to bleed after the incident.

Parents and officials confront Brian Fitzgerald

As reported by KRDO, after Brian Fitzgerald dropped off one of the girls who was allegedly injured in the incident, the student complained to her parents and began crying. The mother claimed that Fitzgerald was about to shut the bus door and drive away, but he reconsidered and proceeded to open the door to talk to the parent.

Heather Niles 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 @nilesgirl @MikeSington "They were bouncing around all over the place." No, sir. They were NOT. Hopefully he's not a driver anymore. He ever did this with my nephew on the bus, I'd be the one going to jail. @MikeSington "They were bouncing around all over the place." No, sir. They were NOT. Hopefully he's not a driver anymore. He ever did this with my nephew on the bus, I'd be the one going to jail.

When the parent asked why her child was crying, Fitzgerald admitted to hitting the brakes.

He said:

“I said they need to be in their seat. I was coming to a stop and I hit the brakes hard because they weren't. They were not listening. So, I'm sorry if she got hurt.”

Another mother, Lauren Thomason, claimed that multiple children were hurt. She added that her own son hit his head, which was particularly concerning to her as he was already suffering from a concussion.

She said:

“My son came tearing the through the door that afternoon. He sprinted all the way home. He was out of breath and red-faced and absolutely sobbing and shaking. He was terrified."

She continued:

“He had slammed his head into the seat back in front of him. Another buddy had slammed his head into the window. So his neck and his head were hurting."

NOLA @intheraphy56 @MikeSington @honeyy why are there no seat belts on a school bus? I truly don’t understand that @MikeSington @honeyy why are there no seat belts on a school bus? I truly don’t understand that

After multiple parents complained to the administration at Castle Rock Elementary School, a school district spokesperson announced that they had fired Brian Fitzgerald. According to school records, Fitzgerald had been driving for the school district since October 2022, but he had only driven special needs children in the past. The administration acknowledged that he had no experience with "difficult children."

Julie London Ferguson @DearBubbie @MikeSington Did I hear right? He was going 9 mph? ALL bus drivers need training. One option would have been to not move the bus until all were seated. Parents also need to be warned about school bus safety and if their kids can't follow rules, they're not allowed on the bus. @MikeSington Did I hear right? He was going 9 mph? ALL bus drivers need training. One option would have been to not move the bus until all were seated. Parents also need to be warned about school bus safety and if their kids can't follow rules, they're not allowed on the bus.

On the day of the incident, Brian Fitzgerald wrote a letter to the school district, complaining about misbehaving children on his bus. He has denied speaking to any reporters about the incident. The case remains under investigation by Colorado authorities.

