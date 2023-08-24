Watch: Intense bodycam video shows moment police rescue Joanna Wilson chained to floor in Kentucky

An unsettling bodycam footage has been released by Louisville police, where a woman, Joanna Wilson, was seen with a dog chain around her neck. Police were called to the scene on August 16 when neighbors heard a woman's screams coming from the house.

They identified the suspect as Joanna Wilson's boyfriend, Moises May, 36. Two days after authorities found Wilson, they took her boyfriend into custody.

May has been charged with kidnapping, two counts of assault, and terroristic threatening. Joanna Wilson claimed that May would have killed her if neighbors hadn't called the cops. The case is an ongoing investigation.

Joanna Wilson was allegedly chained in the neck when authorities found her after neighbors made a 911 call

Authorities arrived at a house in Kentucky's Louisville on August 16, at around 7 pm local time, and made a horrific discovery. A woman was chained to the ground and was in a dire state. She was identified as Joanna Wilson, and the suspect was her boyfriend, Moises May.

May allegedly stripped his girlfriend naked, chopped her hair using a machete, and chained her to the floor using a dog chain. The victim reportedly was chained for about five hours. He also allegedly threatened to kill her. Neighbors heard the woman's screams coming from the second-floor bedroom, where she was chained.

Upon arrival, cops realized that the entire first floor was barricaded and could not reach upstairs to rescue Joanna Wilson. They tried breaking through the items but failed. Eventually, an officer climbed a ladder and entered the room through the window. The victim was shaking in fear and had a dog chain around her neck. She said,

"I'm sorry, sir."

The police officer broke the chain using an axe, and she expressed her gratitude. Boltcutters were used to remove the chain from her neck. Paramedics came and treated Joanna on the scene. After two days, police arrested her boyfriend, May.

May allegedly chained up Wilson after the couple had an argument

The incident reportedly occurred after May and Joanna Wilson argued over something on the same day. May allegedly slapped the victim repeatedly and also told her,

"You're gonna get it tonight. I told you next time you leave and don’t come home I’d kill you."

Wilson later told WDRB,

"He made me strip naked, he put the chain around my neck. He called his friend and said, 'I've got to take this equipment back to Lowe's. When I come back, I'm going to kill you.' I only had a few minutes to get out."

The victim added that every door and window of the house was bolted and locked so she couldn't escape. She, fortunately, broke the one in the room she was chained in and screamed for help.

According to a police report against May, he took her cell phone and left Joanna alone. The report additionally stated that May "manifested an extreme indifference to the value of human life." It has also been mentioned that the couple shared a child and previously shared the house as well.

He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him and is currently being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.