WATCH: Masai giraffe gives birth infront of visitors in Virginia zoo

Virginia Zoo visitors saw a rare sight when a mother giraffe gave birth to her ninth calf earlier this month. The giraffe belongs to the Masai species, which is one of the most endangered species, as declared by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. Imara, the mother, unexpectedly gave birth to the child, which was captured by many visitors visiting the zoo.

The Virginia Zoo also posted the video on Facebook on September 9, 2022. The caption read:

“Zoo visitors experienced the unexpected this morning in the Zoo’s giraffe barn: Imara, the giraffe, gave birth to her ninth calf. Shortly after birth, the calf was able to stand and was seen nursing. Keepers are keeping a close eye on mom and cald will be coordinating a neonatal exam with the Zoo’s veterinary team to assess the calf’s health and determine the sex.”

New born giraffe is a female calf weighing 122.5 pounds at birth

After the birth of the calf, zoo authorities were successfully able to run an exam on the mother and the child to ensure that both of them are healthy and fit. The calf was identified as a female baby. Zoo authorities named the calf Tisa.

Tisa weighed 122.5 pounds and stood six feet tall, a short while after the birth. Zoo authorities issued a statement and said:

“Virginia Zoo Keepers are delighted to welcome a newborn Masai female giraffe calf born on September 9, 2022. This is the ninth calf for mom, Imara, and fifteenth for dad, Billy. Keepers have named the baby, Tisa, which means nine in Swahili to represent her unique birthday and the number of her mother’s births.”

Tisa was born on 9th September, 2022 in the Virginia Zoo. (Image via Virginia Zoo/ Facebook)

In the statement, the zoo authorities also mentioned that the arrival of the calf happened unexpectedly, although the authorities have been preparing for the arrival for a long time. However, the exact due date is never certain. Authorities also stated that with Tisa's birth, the species herd count increased to five in the zoo.

Zoo authorities are offering a $9.99 price for a digital zoodoption where patrons can symbolically adopt the calf. These patrons stand a chance of winning a sneak peak of the giraffe tour, and a chance to chat with the animal keeper and address any questions, regarding the species. Authorities stated that the proceeds from this promotion will go to the zoo’s wildlife fund.

Imara and the calf’s father, Billy, were paired under the guidance of the Association of Zoos and Aquarium's Species Survival Plan. The care of these species becomes even more extensive as this particular herd is endangered and is most commonly seen in Kenya and Tanzania.

As per the Zoo Authorities, Tisa and her mother, Imara are bonding well. (Image via Virginia Zoo Authories/ Facebook)

However, the number of Masai giraffes in Tanzania and Kenya is falling due to poaching and habitat loss.

