Who was Virginia Patton? It's a Wonderful Life star dies aged 97

Former actress Virginia Patton recently passed away on August 18 at 97. Mathews Funeral Home stated that Patton was residing at an assisted living facility in Albany, Georgia, at the time of her death.

Actress Karolyn Grimes, who was Patton’s costar on It’s a Wonderful Life, paid tribute to Patton on social media and wrote,

“We have another angel! Virginia Patton Moss. She was 97 years old. She is now with her beloved Cruse. She will be missed!”

Michael Beschloss @BeschlossDC Virginia Patton Moss (1925-2022), known as final surviving adult cast member to perform in “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946) and niece of General George Patton: Virginia Patton Moss (1925-2022), known as final surviving adult cast member to perform in “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946) and niece of General George Patton: https://t.co/A3w0KtR044

Emmyjo @Road_trippn Virginia Patton Moss, who was the final surviving adult cast member of the Christmas movie classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” died Thursday in Albany, Georgia, according to her obituary. She was 97. This makes me so sad.Virginia Patton Moss, who was the final surviving adult cast member of the Christmas movie classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” died Thursday in Albany, Georgia, according to her obituary. She was 97. This makes me so sad. 😢Virginia Patton Moss, who was the final surviving adult cast member of the Christmas movie classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” died Thursday in Albany, Georgia, according to her obituary. She was 97. https://t.co/bqznHPWtMB

Patton’s cause of death remains unknown and detailed information on her funeral shall be revealed soon.

Virginia Patton's journey in the entertainment industry

Born Virginia Ann Marie Patton on June 25, 1925, she gained recognition for her performances in various films during the 40s. She was mostly known for her appearance as Ruth Dakin Bailey in the 1946 Christmas fantasy drama film, It’s a Wonderful Life.

Patton’s family shifted to Portland, Oregon, which happened to be her father, Donald Patton’s hometown, and she grew up there. She was the niece of United States Army general George S. Patton and joined Jefferson High School in Portland for her graduation.

Virginia Patton became famous for her performance in It's a Wonderful Life (Image via gingerpeachy93/Twitter)

Virginia then enrolled at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, California. She eventually started appearing in plays and played minor roles in feature films. She mostly collaborated with film director and screenwriter William C. DeMille during her college days.

Virginia Patton became popular for her performance in It’s a Wonderful Life, directed by Frank Capra. Although the film failed to break even at the box office and received mixed reviews, it became a cult classic alongside being nominated for five Academy Awards. Patton’s husband, Cruse W. Moss, revealed that she was the only girl contracted directly by Capra. Cruse added,

“Everybody else in that film was loaned by another studio. But Ginny was not with the studio and Frank Capra actually signed her for that picture.”

Patton played the lead role in the 1948 western film, Black Eagle. Directed by Robert Gordon and based on O. Henry’s story, The Passing of Black Eagle, the movie also featured William Bishop, Gordon Jones, James Bell, Trevor Bardette, Will Wright, Edmund McDonald, and Paul E. Burns in the lead roles.

Virginia Patton's life after It’s a Wonderful Life

Patton portrayed Doris Green in the 1947 drama film, The Burning Cross. The film showcased the activities of the Ku Klux Klan and was banned in Virginia and Detroit. Patton made her final appearance on the big screen as Millie Dale in the 1949 comedy crime film, The Lucky Stiff. She then retired from acting to take care of her family, and while speaking about the same in 2012, she said,

“I couldn’t see me doing that for my life. I wanted exactly what I am. Ann Arbor, Michigan, a wonderful husband, wonderful children, a good part of community. I work hard for the community.”

Virginia has not had any children in all these years and her husband Cruse passed away in 2018.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das