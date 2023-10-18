Watch: Ohio man Jacob Thomas Reidy arrested after ring video of him hurling antisemitic threats goes viral

Ohio man Jacob Thomas Reidy has been arrested for allegedly hurling antisemitic threats at a Jewish woman. The incident was caught on the ring video, and the footage went viral, with over 2.6 million views. Bexley Police Department arrested Reidy from his residence on Monday, October 16. The disturbing incident took place amid the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Jacob Thomas Reidy was also accused of trespassing into two houses on Sunday, October 15, 2023. The Jewish woman, Debbie Meyer, claimed she was undoubtedly targeted since she had an Israeli flag outside her home.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to the Israel-Palestine conflict. Readers' discretion is advised.

Ohio resident Jacob Thomas Reidy allegedly hurled antisemitic abuse against a Jewish woman and also trespassed into two houses

The incident occurred in Bexley after Jacob Thomas Reidy hurled problematic abuses against a Jewish woman, Debbie Meyer. Meyer believed she was targeted because she had an Israeli flag outside her residence. Bexley Police Department soon initiated an investigation, leading to Reidy's Monday arrest.

The disturbing incident occurred after Hamas allegedly launched an attack on October 7 against Israel.

Ring footage captured the incident, where Jacob was heard saying,

"You Zionist pigs are f–king disgusting."

FOX28 obtained a police report that mentioned that the suspect was already monitored for two other antisemitic incidents that he was allegedly involved in. Several rallies and disturbances have also broken out in various places in the US due to the conflicts in the Middle East.

The suspect faces trespassing charges

The Ring footage captured Jacob Thomas Reidy wearing a beanie, dark jacket, and jeans, with a toothpick in his mouth, when he was leaning on to one of the cameras targetting the Jewish woman. According to the police report obtained by FOX28,

"A male, white with a beard and plaid/flannel shirt left in a silver or dark gray two-door sedan... came to the door and made antisemitic comments to the resident, appears to have been triggered by the Israeli flag in front."

Another police report by the dispatcher also described the incident, which said,

"The man who knocked on his door didn't make any direct threats but he wanted the police to be aware of the incident."

StopAntisemitism uploaded the viral video on X and captioned it saying,

"Bexley (Columbus area) Ohio - random male walks up to a Jewish woman's home and yells "you Zionist pigs are f*cking disgusting!" Are we in 1939 or 2023? Share and help identify this appalling antisemite."

The organization revealed that the Jewish woman's nephew urged them to share the footage to apprehend the man there. Debbie Meyer spoke to NBC 4 and stated that she was shocked by the man's behavior. Reidy has been booked into the Franklin County jail and is charged with two counts of criminal trespass.