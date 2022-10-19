WATCH: Orange County deputy John Guzman charged with DUI after video of him asleep in driver’s seat surfaces online

On October 15, 2022, 29-year-old Orange County deputy John Guzman was found to be intoxicated by a St Cloud police officer in a Walmart parking lot in Osceola County. Footage of the incident, which depicts Guzman unconscious in his car, was released by Law & Crime on October 18.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that in the aftermath of the incident, John Guzman was charged with driving under the influence. The responding officer, Kaitlyn Burkard, reported that she saw what appeared to be vomit outside the vehicle.

John Guzman was visibly unresponsive

In the bodycam recording, Kaitlyn Burkard can be seen approaching Guzman's vehicle as the Deputy Sheriff's body hangs out of an open door. As she walks toward Guzman, she can be heard asking if he is alright, however, the Deputy Sherriff is unresponsive and unconscious.

Burkard can be repeatedly heard saying:

"Sir, are you okay?"

Burkard gently pushed Guzman's body back into the vehicle, attempting to wake him up. While Guzman did sit up, he remained unresponsive, leading Burkard to believe that he had consumed large quantities of alcohol.

As other officers arrived at the scene, a seemingly disoriented John Guzman eventually stepped out of the car. In the arrest report, Burkard noted Guzman's red eyes. She also reported that he had several $100 bills in his pocket.

She wrote:

“I could smell the distinct odor of alcohol coming from his mouth area."

Burkard and the other officers eventually guided Guzman out of the car, directing him to sit on a curb.

Burkard proceeded to say:

"When I saw you you were outside of the vehicle, in the car, car was still in drive. What's going on tonight?"

As Burkard asked Guzman if he had been drinking, the 29-year-old denied the allegation, responding that he only wished to go home. Later on in the video, Burkard can be seen discussing signs that Guzman is inebriated.

Burkard can be heard telling Guzman:

"Based on my training and experience, (you were) passed out behind the wheel (and it seems you've consumed) a profound amount of alcohol."

Burkard proceeded to offer Guzman an opportunity to carry out field sobriety exercises. However, the Deputy Officer refused to take part. Subsequently, he was cuffed by officers and detained.

Fox reported that Guzman has been with the Orange County Sherriff's Office since September 2019. Authorities reported that as a result of the DUI incident, Guzman had been initially suspended from his duties due to an internal investigation. He has now been reassigned to an administrative role.

