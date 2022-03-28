WATCH: Pregnant Rihanna lookalike takes internet by storm, causes stir in Brazil 

A woman impersonating Rihanna is taking over the internet and has attracted a huge crowd in Brazil.

The video of Rihanna's doppelganger, named Priscilla Beatrice, spread like wildfire over the weekend as she was spotted sporting a pregnant belly just like the singer.

The 34-year-old star's impersonator was photographed in Brazil interacting and posing with a group of fans, and many in the crowd believed it was the Umbrella singer.

As seen in the video posted by Instagram handle Def Noodles, fans flocked around the celebrity lookalike in excitement, and one even hugged her supposedly fake baby bump.

Another video shows the star's doppelganger chatting with a local news station in full-blown Portuguese. This should have been a red flag for those present in the video, but still, the fans continued to crowd around the star's lookalike.

People started calling out the fans present in the video which went viral. Many people dubbed the behavior of fans "weird" as they knew that the woman was an imposter but then also gave away in to her craze.

The impersonator came to Sao Paulo especially to meet Rihanna

30-year-old Priscilla Beatrice commuted from Minas Gerais to Sao Paulo, Brazil. She arrived at Cumbica Airport in Guarulhos, on March 24 and began her "extraordinary tours" of the capital soon after. She was photographed near Tete Bus Station, in the North District, surrounded by people who appeared to be security guards.

The doppelganger came to Sao Paulo in anticipation that Rihanna would accompany her partner ASAP Rocky to Brazil for the Lollapalooza music festival beginning March 25 at the Interlagos Arena.

She has been working as a part-time singer since 2014. As per Mediarun Search, Beatrice said:

“My dream is to meet Rihanna, like all fans. I have never had the opportunity to participate in one of her shows, even though I am a cover, I have never had the conditions to go to her show here in Brazil. So, This was my chance, so that I could play with the crowd.”

TikTok lookalike Priscilla Beatrice has capitalized on her resemblance to Barbados' National Hero for several years now. In the process, she gained 2.4 million followers on TikTok and 244k followers on Instagram.

In the past, Priscilla has been in the spotlight for her similarities with the nine-time Grammy winner. In 2020, BadGalRiRi came across Beatrice's TikTok and commented: "Where the album sis #R9?"

Rihanna is yet to comment on the lookalike causing such a stir in Brazil.

